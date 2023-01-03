CarWale

    Top 5 sedans launched in 2022

    Jay Shah

    With SUVs running a major chunk of the business, sedans are slowly getting unpopular and thus losing interest among Indian car buyers. Even then, there are certain car manufacturers who feel that sedans do have a preference and thus five new sedans entered the sedan segment in 2022. Here’s a quick rundown of them.

    Honda City eHEV

    The fifth-generation Honda City along with its petrol and diesel iterations is now also offered with a strong hybrid powertrain. Priced Rs 4.5 lakh more than the top-spec Honda City Petrol CVT, the City eHEV is a hybrid which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine, an electric motor, and a battery pack to give a claimed fuel efficiency of 26.5kmpl. Moreover, it’s the only sedan in the segment to be offered with a hybrid powertrain. 

    Skoda Slavia

    The Skoda Slavia was the third model to be launched under the brand’s India 2.0 project in 2022. It’s underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq and also gets the same petrol powertrains. Available at a starting price of Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Slavia can be had in three variants and five exterior colours. Moreover, the Slavia is priced slightly lower than its DNA cousin, the Volkswagen Virtus and also gets a manual gearbox for the 1.5-litre TSI engine. 

    Volkswagen Virtus 

    The Volkswagen Virtus made its debut after the Skoda Slavia sedan in June 2022 and is the second new model in the German carmaker’s portfolio after the Volkswagen Taigun. The Virtus looks appealing and is offered with 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic transmission for the former and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox for the latter. Offered in four variants, the Volkswagen Virtus carries a starting price of Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    BMW i4

    Yes, the BMW i4 is an electric vehicle but it is also a four-door sedan that is priced competitively at Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The i4 is available in a single fully-loaded eDrive 40 variant which draws power from an 83.9kWh battery pack with an output of 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. With a claimed driving range of 590km, the i4 competes against other electric SUVs like the Kia EV6, Mercedes-Benz EQB, and Volvo XC40 Recharge

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class

    Earlier this year, Mercedes-Benz launched the new generation C-Class. Referred by Mercedes as the ‘baby S-Class’, the luxury sedan gets a new exterior styling with cues from the elder sibling. The interior too has been revamped with a massive centre-console-placed touchscreen infotainment system, a dual-tone theme, and a digital instrument cluster. The new Mercedes-Benz C-Class can be had in both petrol and diesel engines which are categorised into C200, C220d, and C300d variants with prices starting at Rs 57.20 lakh (ex-showroom). 

