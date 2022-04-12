CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus to be launched in India on 9 June

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    748 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus to be launched in India on 9 June

    - To be available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options 

    - The Virtus will have localisation levels of up to 95 per cent

    German automaker, Volkswagen recently unveiled the production-ready Virtus mid-size sedan in the country. This time around, the company has announced its plan to launch the Virtus in India on 9 June, 2022. This is the second model to be introduced under the India 2.0 project and is developed on the MQB AO IN platform with up to 95 per cent localisation levels. At the time of launch, the sedan will be available in Dynamic Line and Performance Line options. 

    Mechanically, the upcoming Virtus mid-size sedan will be available in two engine options - 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT). The 1.0-litre TSI engine generates 114bhp and 178Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre EVO TSI engine with ACT produces 148bhp and 250Nm of torque. Transmission options include a seven-speed DSG, six-speed automatic torque converter, and six-speed manual transmission options. Both engine options get idle start/stop to deliver better fuel efficiency figures. 

    Depending on the variant, the Virtus is equipped with features like a large 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an eight-inch digital cockpit, wireless mobile charging, smart-touch climatronic AC, electric sunroof, and more. To learn more about the Volkswagen Virtus, click here

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 9.00 - 12.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
