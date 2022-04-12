Nissan Magnite prices hiked; select variants discontinued

- Nissan India has removed four variants from the Magnite line-up

- The carmaker has also increased the prices of the model across the variant range

Nissan India has discreetly updated the Magnite variant range, as it discontinued four variants of the model this month. The brand has also hiked the prices of the sub-four metre SUV across all variants with immediate effect.

Nissan has discontinued four variants of the Magnite including XV Premium Turbo (O), XV Premium Turbo (O) dual-tone, XV Premium Turbo (O) CVT, and XV Premium Turbo (O) CVT dual-tone. The model continues to be offered in 19 variants, the variant-wise features of which can be read here.

Coming to the prices, the Nissan Magnite witnesses a price increase of up to Rs 29,000, depending on the choice of variant. The prices of the model now start at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). We have driven the Magnite and to read our review, click here.