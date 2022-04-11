Top 5 hatchbacks sold in India in March 2022

Over the years, hatchbacks have been the major contributor to the overall sales. Of the total cumulative sales of 2,40,289 units in March, 98,289 units are from the hatchback alone. The low cost of ownership has been one of the key factors behind its success in the price-sensitive Indian market. Following is a list of top-five bestselling hatchbacks in the country in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R has emerged as the bestselling hatchback in the country. The company sold 24,634 units of the Wagon R last month as compared to 18,757 unit sales in the same period last year, thereby registering a growth of 31 per cent. The CNG option has emerged as a popular choice amid the skyrocketing fuel prices in the country.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti’s premium hatchback, the 2022 Baleno has emerged as the second bestselling model in the country despite a drop of 32 per cent. The company sold 14,520 unit sales in March as compared to 21,217 unit sales in the same period last year. Late in February 2022, the company launched the updated Baleno in the country with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. To learn more about the 2022 Baleno, click here.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Despite a drop of 37 per cent, the Swift has emerged as the third bestselling model in the country. The company sold 13,623 units of the Swift last month as compared to 21,714 unit sales in the same period last year. The drop in sales can be attributed to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors and the launch of the updated Baleno in the country.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

This is the only non-Maruti Suzuki model to make it to the top-five list. Hyundai sold 9,687 units of the Grand i10 Nios last month as compared to 11,020 unit sales in March 2021, thereby witnessing a drop of 12 per cent. Like Maruti Suzuki, the South Korean automaker Hyundai has also been significantly impacted by the shortage in the supply of semiconductors.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Here’s yet another Maruti Suzuki model on the bestseller list. The budget-friendly S-Presso hatchback with SUV-inspired design has managed to secure its position in the top-five list with 7,870 unit sales in March 2022 as compared to 7,252 unit sales in March 2021, thereby registering a growth of nine per cent. The S-Presso is also available in the S-CNG option, thereby making it a popular choice in its segment.