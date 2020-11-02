Nissan Magnite price to be announced soon – Variants explained

Nissan has revealed the variant details just days ahead of the official price announcement. The soon to be launched Nissan Magnite will be available in four variants - XE (Base), XL (Mid), XV (High), and the XV (Premium). The variant-wise feature list is as follows –

Magnite XE MT

- Dual front airbags/ three-point driver and passenger seatbelt with pre-tensioner and load limiter

- Two three-point seat belts in the rear with emergency locking retractor and one fixed seat belt

- ABS with EBD/ anti-roll bar/ rear parking sensors/ immobliser/ child lock/ front seat belt reminder

- Rear window defogger/ automatic warning hazard on heavy braking

- Sleek halogen headlamps with manual leveliser/ signature bumper chrome finish

- Front grille with chrome / body-colored bumpers/ coloured roof rails/ black ORVMs

- Chrome signature on fender finish/ body-colored door handles/ black waist molding

- Black molding on rear quarter window/ body-colored back door finisher/ tinted glass

- 16-inch steel wheels with hub cap/ short rod roof antennae/ rear spoiler with LED stop lamps

- Black lower door molding/ black fender and rear wheel arch cladding/ black side sill

- Light grey interior decoration/ black accent audio frame/ light grey centre console finisher

- Sporty AC vents with silver finish and matt chrome dial ring/ 10-litre glovebox

- Black fabric seats with light grey fabric accent/ mobile storage tray in centre console

- Console rear side storage/ rear door trim with light grey fabric/ silver embellish on the door trim

- Chrome button on parking brake/ silver finisher on gear knob/ silver accent on steering wheel

- Black urethane on steering wheel/ adjustable front and rear headrest/ speed and tachometer

- Gear shift indicator/ driving computer/ LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch display

- Front and rear power windows/ manual AC with heater/ AC with deodorising and dust filter

- Electronic power steering/ manual ORVMs/ passenger sunvisor with mirror/ map lamps

- Driver side sun visor with cardholder/ front and back 12V power outlets/ room lamps

- Intermittent front wiper/ rear wiper/ rear door armrest

Magnite XL MT/CVT (In addition to features from the XE variant)

- Isofix (Turbo only)/ antitheft alarm/ central door lock with the driver side switch

- Speed-sensing lock/ impact sensing unlock/ vehicle dynamic control (Turbo only)

- Hill Start Assist (Turbo only)/ traction control system (Turbo only)/ remote keyless entry

- Hydraulic brake assist (Turbo only)/ i-key (CVT only)/ silver skid plates on bumpers

- Coloured ORVMs/ side turn indicators on ORVMs/ chrome outside door handles (CVT only)

- 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone cover/ two cup holders in rear seat armrest (Turbo only)

- Silver inside door handle/ gloss black CVT indicator/ 60:40 split rear seats (Turbo only)

- Front and rear speakers/ front tweeters/ Two-DIN integrated audio/ hill start indicator (Turbo only)

- 2.4A USB fast charge with illumination/ steering wheel audio control and telephone connectivity

- Outside thermometer/ push-button start/stop (CVT only)/ Auto AC with heater

- Driver side up down power window with anti-pinch safety/ rear parcel tray

- Electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs/ rear centre armrest with mobile holder (Turbo only)

- Chrome outside front door handles with request switch (CVT only)/ footrest (CVT only)

Magnite XV MT/ CVT (In addition to features from the XL variant)

- LED front fog lamps/ Isofix/ rear camera with projection guide/ i-key/ LED DRLs

- Chrome outside door handles/ 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels/ silver finisher lower door

- Matt chrome audio frame bezel with finisher in gloss black/ driver seat recline, slide and lifter

- Front passenger seat recline and slide/ seat back pocket/ rear seat armrest with two cup holders

- 60:40 split rear seats/ floating eight-inch touchscreen/ TFT metre control/ voice recognition control

- Seven-inch multifunction TFT advanced drive-assist display/ push-button start/stop

- Illuminated glovebox/ rear centre armrest with mobile holder/ driver side sunvisor with mirror

- Trunk lamp/ over driver switch in gear shift knob (CVT only)

Magnite XV Premium MT/CVT (In addition to features from the XV variant)

- Around view monitor/ TPMS/ LED bi-projector headlamp with saberstyle LED turn indicator

- Chrome waist molding/ chrome rear quarter window molding/ black centre console finisher

- Interior decoration featuring a patterned film with gloss black end finisher

- Premium embossed black fabric with synthetic leather accent/ cruise control

- Front door trim with dark grey fabric with stitch/ leather with grey stitch on the parking brake

- Black leather with grey stitch on steering wheel/ around view monitor display on the screen

- Nissan Connect ((O) Turbo only)/ dark grey with stitch on the front centre armrest

- 12V centre console back power outlet/ front door armrest