    Nissan Magnite price to be announced soon – Variants explained

    Nikhil Puthran

    Nissan has revealed the variant details just days ahead of the official price announcement. The soon to be launched Nissan Magnite will be available in four variants - XE (Base), XL (Mid), XV (High), and the XV (Premium). The variant-wise feature list is as follows – 

    Magnite XE MT

    - Dual front airbags/ three-point driver and passenger seatbelt with pre-tensioner and load limiter 

    - Two three-point seat belts in the rear with emergency locking retractor and one fixed seat belt

    - ABS with EBD/ anti-roll bar/ rear parking sensors/ immobliser/ child lock/ front seat belt reminder 

    - Rear window defogger/ automatic warning hazard on heavy braking 

    - Sleek halogen headlamps with manual leveliser/ signature bumper chrome finish

    - Front grille with chrome / body-colored bumpers/ coloured roof rails/ black ORVMs

    - Chrome signature on fender finish/ body-colored door handles/ black waist molding

    - Black molding on rear quarter window/ body-colored back door finisher/ tinted glass

    - 16-inch steel wheels with hub cap/ short rod roof antennae/ rear spoiler with LED stop lamps 

    - Black lower door molding/ black fender and rear wheel arch cladding/ black side sill

    - Light grey interior decoration/ black accent audio frame/ light grey centre console finisher 

    - Sporty AC vents with silver finish and matt chrome dial ring/ 10-litre glovebox 

    - Black fabric seats with light grey fabric accent/ mobile storage tray in centre console

    - Console rear side storage/ rear door trim with light grey fabric/ silver embellish on the door trim

    - Chrome button on parking brake/ silver finisher on gear knob/ silver accent on steering wheel

    - Black urethane on steering wheel/ adjustable front and rear headrest/ speed and tachometer

    - Gear shift indicator/ driving computer/ LED instrument cluster with 3.5-inch display

    - Front and rear power windows/ manual AC with heater/ AC with deodorising and dust filter

    - Electronic power steering/ manual ORVMs/ passenger sunvisor with mirror/ map lamps 

    - Driver side sun visor with cardholder/ front and back 12V power outlets/ room lamps

    - Intermittent front wiper/ rear wiper/ rear door armrest

    Magnite XL MT/CVT (In addition to features from the XE variant)

    - Isofix (Turbo only)/ antitheft alarm/ central door lock with the driver side switch

    - Speed-sensing lock/ impact sensing unlock/ vehicle dynamic control (Turbo only)

    - Hill Start Assist (Turbo only)/ traction control system (Turbo only)/ remote keyless entry

    - Hydraulic brake assist (Turbo only)/ i-key (CVT only)/ silver skid plates on bumpers

    - Coloured ORVMs/ side turn indicators on ORVMs/ chrome outside door handles (CVT only)

    - 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone cover/ two cup holders in rear seat armrest (Turbo only)

    - Silver inside door handle/ gloss black CVT indicator/ 60:40 split rear seats (Turbo only)

    - Front and rear speakers/ front tweeters/ Two-DIN integrated audio/ hill start indicator (Turbo only)

    - 2.4A USB fast charge with illumination/ steering wheel audio control and telephone connectivity

    - Outside thermometer/ push-button start/stop (CVT only)/ Auto AC with heater 

    - Driver side up down power window with anti-pinch safety/ rear parcel tray 

    - Electrically adjustable and folding ORVMs/ rear centre armrest with mobile holder (Turbo only)

    - Chrome outside front door handles with request switch (CVT only)/ footrest (CVT only)

    Magnite XV MT/ CVT (In addition to features from the XL variant)

    - LED front fog lamps/ Isofix/ rear camera with projection guide/ i-key/ LED DRLs

    - Chrome outside door handles/ 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels/ silver finisher lower door 

    - Matt chrome audio frame bezel with finisher in gloss black/ driver seat recline, slide and lifter

    - Front passenger seat recline and slide/ seat back pocket/ rear seat armrest with two cup holders

    - 60:40 split rear seats/ floating eight-inch touchscreen/ TFT metre control/ voice recognition control

    - Seven-inch multifunction TFT advanced drive-assist display/ push-button start/stop 

    - Illuminated glovebox/ rear centre armrest with mobile holder/ driver side sunvisor with mirror

    - Trunk lamp/ over driver switch in gear shift knob (CVT only)

    Magnite XV Premium MT/CVT (In addition to features from the XV variant)

    - Around view monitor/ TPMS/ LED bi-projector headlamp with saberstyle LED turn indicator 

    - Chrome waist molding/ chrome rear quarter window molding/ black centre console finisher 

    - Interior decoration featuring a patterned film with gloss black end finisher 

    - Premium embossed black fabric with synthetic leather accent/ cruise control 

    - Front door trim with dark grey fabric with stitch/ leather with grey stitch on the parking brake

    - Black leather with grey stitch on steering wheel/ around view monitor display on the screen

    - Nissan Connect ((O) Turbo only)/ dark grey with stitch on the front centre armrest 

    - 12V centre console back power outlet/ front door armrest 

