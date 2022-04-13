New Honda City e:HEV hybrid features leaked ahead of debut

- The India-spec Honda City hybrid will be unveiled tomorrow

- The new version will be offered in two variants

Honda is all set to unveil the India-spec City e:HEV hybrid version in the country tomorrow. A leaked image that surfaced recently has given out all the technical information about the new version, details of which can be read here.

Now, a new set of leaked images shared on the web have revealed the feature list and highlights of the upcoming Honda City hybrid version. As seen in the images here, the Honda City will be based on the ZX variant, where the top-end variant will also get the signature Honda Sensing technology.

The Honda Sensing suite in the City e:HEV will include a collision mitigation brake system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, and road departure mitigation. A few other notable features will include an electric parking brake, auto-hold function, all four disc brakes, and Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS).

In terms of design, the 2022 Honda City hybrid version will get a mesh-type upper grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, fog lights garnish, body coloured trunk lip spoiler, diffuser for the rear bumper, and the e:HEV logo on the boot lid.

Inside, the new Honda City e:HEV will come equipped with a dual-tone Ivory and Black interior theme, gloss dark wood garnish for the instrument panel, e:HEV power flow display on the instrument cluster, as well as new ACC and LKAS switches on the steering wheel.

