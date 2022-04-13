CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid features leaked ahead of debut

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    383 Views
    New Honda City e:HEV hybrid features leaked ahead of debut

    - The India-spec Honda City hybrid will be unveiled tomorrow

    - The new version will be offered in two variants

    Honda is all set to unveil the India-spec City e:HEV hybrid version in the country tomorrow. A leaked image that surfaced recently has given out all the technical information about the new version, details of which can be read here.

    Honda City Hybrid Front View

    Now, a new set of leaked images shared on the web have revealed the feature list and highlights of the upcoming Honda City hybrid version. As seen in the images here, the Honda City will be based on the ZX variant, where the top-end variant will also get the signature Honda Sensing technology.

    Honda City Hybrid Front View

    The Honda Sensing suite in the City e:HEV will include a collision mitigation brake system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, and road departure mitigation. A few other notable features will include an electric parking brake, auto-hold function, all four disc brakes, and Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS).

    Honda City Hybrid Front View

    In terms of design, the 2022 Honda City hybrid version will get a mesh-type upper grille, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, fog lights garnish, body coloured trunk lip spoiler, diffuser for the rear bumper, and the e:HEV logo on the boot lid. 

    Inside, the new Honda City e:HEV will come equipped with a dual-tone Ivory and Black interior theme, gloss dark wood garnish for the instrument panel, e:HEV power flow display on the instrument cluster, as well as new ACC and LKAS switches on the steering wheel.

    Image Source

    Honda City Hybrid Image
    Honda City Hybrid
    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased; to get a 360-degree camera

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Honda City Hybrid Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Honda City Hybrid Right Side View
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3364 Views
    18 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • honda-cars
    • other brands
    Honda Amaze

    Honda Amaze

    ₹ 6.46 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Honda-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    youtube-icon
    Honda CRV Features Do You Know? 1 minute Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3364 Views
    18 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Honda City e:HEV hybrid features leaked ahead of debut