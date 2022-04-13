CarWale
    Force Gurkha gets price hike

    Jay Shah

    Force Gurkha gets price hike

    - Prices increased by Rs 39,000

    - Second price hike in 2022

    Launched in September 2021, Force Motors has increased the ex-showroom prices of the Gurkha SUV for the second time. This time around, the Force Gurkha gets a price hike of Rs 39,000. It is now available for Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and continues to be offered in a single trim. We have driven the Force Gurkha and you can read our first-drive review here.

    Force Motors Gurkha Left Rear Three Quarter

    The Force Gurkha was initially launched at a price of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the prices were hiked in January by Rs 51,000. Overall, the SUV is now costlier by Rs 90,000 within almost seven months of its launch. 

    Force Motors Gurkha Dashboard

    The Gurkha sports a circular design for the LED headlamps with DRLs, an air intake snorkel, squared wheel arches, and a water wading capacity of up to 700mm. In terms of features, the Gurkha gets captain seats for the second row, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, follow-me-home headlamps, and power windows. To know more about the Gurkha, click here.

    Under the hood, the Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. The motor is linked solely to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 4x4 setup as standard. The Force Gurkha is the only rival to the Mahindra Thar

    Force Motors Gurkha Image
    Force Motors Gurkha
    ₹ 14.49 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
