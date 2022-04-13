Force Gurkha gets price hike

- Prices increased by Rs 39,000

- Second price hike in 2022

Launched in September 2021, Force Motors has increased the ex-showroom prices of the Gurkha SUV for the second time. This time around, the Force Gurkha gets a price hike of Rs 39,000. It is now available for Rs 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and continues to be offered in a single trim. We have driven the Force Gurkha and you can read our first-drive review here.

The Force Gurkha was initially launched at a price of Rs 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the prices were hiked in January by Rs 51,000. Overall, the SUV is now costlier by Rs 90,000 within almost seven months of its launch.

The Gurkha sports a circular design for the LED headlamps with DRLs, an air intake snorkel, squared wheel arches, and a water wading capacity of up to 700mm. In terms of features, the Gurkha gets captain seats for the second row, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors, follow-me-home headlamps, and power windows. To know more about the Gurkha, click here.

Under the hood, the Gurkha is powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine that produces 90bhp and 250Nm of torque. The motor is linked solely to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 4x4 setup as standard. The Force Gurkha is the only rival to the Mahindra Thar.