    Honda City Hybrid technical specifications leaked ahead of official reveal

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    13,315 Views
    Honda City Hybrid technical specifications leaked ahead of official reveal

    - To be revealed in India tomorrow

    - Will get ADAS features

    Honda Cars India is all set to unveil the hybrid version of the City mid-size sedan in India tomorrow. However, ahead of the official unveil, the technical specifications of the forthcoming model have been leaked. Here we tell you more about it. 

    The Honda City will be the first car in its segment to be offered with a proper hybrid powertrain. As per the leaked document, the City Hybrid will be offered in two variants – V and ZX. Both the trims will be powered by the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine that will be tuned to produce 97bhp. The gasoline engine will work in tandem with an electric motor that will source its power from a lithium-ion battery pack. The motor will have an output of 107bhp and will also offer a limited electric range. 

    Further, the top-spec ZX trim will be offered with ADAS functions that the carmaker has termed ‘Sensing’. These will include advanced safety features like lane departure warning, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. Besides this, the Honda City is already equipped with features such as LED headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a rear view camera, a blind-spot monitor, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and tilt and telescopic adjust for steering wheel. 

    The Honda City Hybrid will be revealed tomorrow and we expect the prices to be announced in the coming weeks. We will soon be driving the City Hybrid. Stay tuned to CarWale for our detailed review. 

    Honda City Hybrid Image
    Honda City Hybrid
    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Honda City Hybrid Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Honda City Hybrid technical specifications leaked ahead of official reveal