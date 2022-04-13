Fisker sets up its India headquarters in Hyderabad

- Indian entity to be called Fisker Vigyan

- Headquarters will oversee various EV software-related development activities

California-based EV firm Fisker has announced the establishment of a new India headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana. It will carry out the India operations under Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd. That said, Fisker also plans to launch the Ocean SUV EV and PEAR EV in the country.

Fisker Vigyan will mainly oversee the areas of software development, embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. Besides this, it will also be working alongside the company’s engineering and product development teams in California.

The firm will commence the production of the Ocean EV at the Magna Steyr’s manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria, on 17 November, 2022. The electric SUV will feature an interior made from recycled materials, such as plastic bottles and other plastics. Additionally, it will provide a range of 440km and 630km, as per WLTP, in Sport and Extreme trims, respectively.

Speaking upon the occasion, Henrik Fisker, CEO and Chairman, Fisker Inc, said, 'Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities. We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India.'

He added further, 'In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage. I would also like to thank the State of Telangana for their support and enabling us to make a fast start as we set up our initial operations. We are excited to tap into the growing talent pool in India.'