CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Fisker sets up its India headquarters in Hyderabad

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    1,628 Views
    Fisker sets up its India headquarters in Hyderabad

    - Indian entity to be called Fisker Vigyan

    - Headquarters will oversee various EV software-related development activities

    California-based EV firm Fisker has announced the establishment of a new India headquarters in Hyderabad, Telangana. It will carry out the India operations under Fisker Vigyan India Pvt Ltd. That said, Fisker also plans to launch the Ocean SUV EV and PEAR EV in the country.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Fisker Vigyan will mainly oversee the areas of software development, embedded electronics, virtual vehicle development support functions, data analytics, and machine learning. Besides this, it will also be working alongside the company’s engineering and product development teams in California.

    Infotainment System

    The firm will commence the production of the Ocean EV at the Magna Steyr’s manufacturing facility in Graz, Austria, on 17 November, 2022. The electric SUV will feature an interior made from recycled materials, such as plastic bottles and other plastics. Additionally, it will provide a range of 440km and 630km, as per WLTP, in Sport and Extreme trims, respectively.

    Rear View

    Speaking upon the occasion, Henrik Fisker, CEO and Chairman, Fisker Inc, said, 'Our expansion into India represents both a strategic market opportunity and a significant boost to our global engineering capabilities. We have already started local hiring in India and expect our new team in Hyderabad to be fully operational and engaged on multiple product programs within weeks. Our talent pool in India will help us pave the way for the launch of Fisker Ocean and Fisker PEAR in India.'

    He added further, 'In the global race for leading technical talent, we see our new operation in Hyderabad as a major strategic advantage. I would also like to thank the State of Telangana for their support and enabling us to make a fast start as we set up our initial operations. We are excited to tap into the growing talent pool in India.'

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased; to get a 360-degree camera
     Next 
    Honda City Hybrid technical specifications leaked ahead of official reveal

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119343 Views
    776 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    ₹ 18.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    14th Apr 2022Unveil Date
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119343 Views
    776 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Fisker sets up its India headquarters in Hyderabad