2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 teased; to get a 360-degree camera

- Bookings for the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 have commenced

- The updated model will be launched in India next week

Maruti Suzuki has teased the upcoming version of the XL6 ahead of its launch which will take place on 21 April, 2022. Bookings for the updated model are currently underway for an amount of Rs 11,000 at all Nexa dealerships as well as the official website.

As seen in the teaser image here, the new Maruti Suzuki XL6 will come equipped with a 360-degree camera. The teaser video also gives us the first look at the brand's updated SmartPlay Pro touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 will be powered by a new 1.5-litre, DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual unit or a new six-speed torque converter automatic unit. The variant details and colour options of the model were recently revealed, details of which are available here.