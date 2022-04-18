Mercedes-Benz Premiere Express Prime - All you need to know

Introduction

Mercedes-Benz India recently expanded its service program 'Premiere Express Prime' to additional dealerships in India. Let's delve into the details of the program that promises to deliver quick services to the customers who are hard-pressed for time.

What is it?

'Premier Express Prime' (PEP) was launched in 2019 as an industry-first after-sales initiative for Mercedes-Benz customers. It ensures customers can get their car serviced within three hours.

Three hours or free

The carmaker is very confident about the completion of service within the mentioned time frame. In fact, if the service is not completed within the stipulated time, the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partner will offer it complimentary to the customer.

How's it possible?

All of this is possible thanks to the infrastructure developed for this program. This includes dedicated bays, tools, equipment, and many more processes that have been implemented at the service centres. There's even an exclusive team comprising one team leader and two certified maintenance technicians for ensuring a quick servicing turnaround.

What's covered and what's not?

This program covers both major and minor periodic maintenance services. Then, even the need-based replacement parts, like brake discs/pads, fuel filters, etc. are changed. However, do note that PEP excludes major repairs, warranty jobs, or servicing of high-performance AMG models from the carmaker's portfolio.

How to avail of this service?

Customers can avail of this service from the comfort of their homes with Mercedes-Benz Digital Service Drive Next (DSD Nxt) digital solutions.

How many partners in total?

PEP is now available in a total of 11 cities and 25 franchise partner locations across India. The cities include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Thrissur.

Planning for more?

Yes, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce this program to even more franchise Partners in a phase-wise manner spanning over 2022-2023. This, along with 'Fast Lane Body and Paint Repairs' services, will help Mercedes-Benz customers save time and ensure their vehicle is at their disposal in the shortest possible timeframe.