CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz Premiere Express Prime - All you need to know

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    768 Views
    Mercedes-Benz Premiere Express Prime - All you need to know

    Introduction

    Mercedes-Benz India recently expanded its service program 'Premiere Express Prime' to additional dealerships in India. Let's delve into the details of the program that promises to deliver quick services to the customers who are hard-pressed for time.

    What is it?

    'Premier Express Prime' (PEP) was launched in 2019 as an industry-first after-sales initiative for Mercedes-Benz customers. It ensures customers can get their car serviced within three hours.

    Three hours or free

    The carmaker is very confident about the completion of service within the mentioned time frame. In fact, if the service is not completed within the stipulated time, the Mercedes-Benz Franchise Partner will offer it complimentary to the customer.

    How's it possible?

    All of this is possible thanks to the infrastructure developed for this program. This includes dedicated bays, tools, equipment, and many more processes that have been implemented at the service centres. There's even an exclusive team comprising one team leader and two certified maintenance technicians for ensuring a quick servicing turnaround.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Right Front Three Quarter

    What's covered and what's not?

    This program covers both major and minor periodic maintenance services. Then, even the need-based replacement parts, like brake discs/pads, fuel filters, etc. are changed. However, do note that PEP excludes major repairs, warranty jobs, or servicing of high-performance AMG models from the carmaker's portfolio.

    How to avail of this service?

    Customers can avail of this service from the comfort of their homes with Mercedes-Benz Digital Service Drive Next (DSD Nxt) digital solutions.

    How many partners in total?

    PEP is now available in a total of 11 cities and 25 franchise partner locations across India. The cities include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, and Thrissur.

    Planning for more?

    Yes, Mercedes-Benz plans to introduce this program to even more franchise Partners in a phase-wise manner spanning over 2022-2023. This, along with 'Fast Lane Body and Paint Repairs' services, will help Mercedes-Benz customers save time and ensure their vehicle is at their disposal in the shortest possible timeframe.

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class
    ₹ 49.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    New Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition bookings open; prices revealed
     Next 
    Is this the Kia Sonet CNG on test?

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    812 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

    ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Apr 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class

    ₹ 2.50 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    31stMAR
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 58.53 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 63.96 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 58.06 Lakh
    Pune₹ 61.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 60.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 55.63 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 60.92 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 55.78 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 56.51 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    812 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz Premiere Express Prime - All you need to know