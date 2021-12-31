CarWale
    Car manufacturers in India to revise car prices in January 2022

    Nikhil Puthran

    As seen in the past, the change in the calendar year also leads to a revision in car prices. Citing a rise in input and operational cost, some of the major carmakers in the country have revealed their plans to revise their car prices in January 2022. The list includes brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Tata Motors, Volvo, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and more. 

    To learn more about the car price revision in January 2022, read below –

    Maruti Suzuki 

    India’s largest automaker, Maruti Suzuki had recently revealed its plans to revise car prices across the product line-up in January 2022. The prices is expected to vary as per every model and variant sold in both Arena and Nexa outlets. The revised price list is yet to be announced. To learn more about the company’s plans, click here

    Tata Motors

    Earlier this month, Tata Motors revealed its plans to hike car prices in January 2022. Until now, the company has twice revised the prices in the passenger vehicle segment this year. The quantum of the price hike is not known for now and it will be announced soon. The price revision will be applicable to both electric and combustion engine models. 

    Toyota

    Toyota Kirloskar Motors recently announced its plans to realign the prices of its car models sold in India from 1 January, 2022. The company claimed that it arrived at this decision after reviewing the sustained increase in input cost including the raw materials. The company is yet to reveal the exact change in price, which will vary from model to model and will also depend on the variant. 

    Skoda

    Skoda Auto India has announced its plans to revise car prices in India in January 2022. The quantum of the price hike is not known for now. The price hike will vary for every model and variant. The company will also launch Rapid’s successor, the Slavia next year. More details on the revised prices will be known soon. 

    Volkswagen

    Volkswagen car prices will be hiked by two to five per cent from 1 January, 2022. The price hike will be applicable on all models except for the recently introduced Tiguan SUV. The exact price hike will be known soon. To further offer more options to the customers, the company is expected to launch an all-new sedan, the Virtus in the country next year. 

    Citroen

    Citroen has revealed its plans to revise the ex-showroom price of the C5 Aircross on 1 January, 2022. The company will hike the prices of the Feel and Shine variants by up to three per cent. Citroen attributes this hike in price to the continued rise in the cost of commodities and ocean freight cost. 

    Mercedes-Benz

    German premium automaker in the country, Mercedes-Benz has announced its plans to hike the prices of select models by up to two per cent from 1 January, 2022. However, the company has also assured price protection for customers who are waiting for the delivery of MY’21 cars. To learn more about the company’s plans, click here. 

    Audi

    Yet another premium German automaker in the country, Audi had announced its plans to hike car prices across its entire model range from 1 January, 2022. The prices are expected to be hiked by up to three per cent and will vary as per the model and the variant. The company attributes the price hike to the rising input and operational costs. 

    Volvo

    The Swedish automaker, Volvo has revealed its plans to increase the ex-showroom prices between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh from 1 January, 2022. The company attributes the price hike to a disrupted global supply chain due to COVID-19, volatile forex situation, and inflationary trends. The prices will be revised for XC40 T4 R Design, XC60 B5 Inscription, S90 B5 Inscription, and XC90 B6 Inscription. To learn more about the quantum of the price hike, click here

