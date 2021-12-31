New Hyundai Tucson spotted undisguised in India ahead of launch

- Fourth-gen Hyundai Tucson likely to be launched in India in mid-2022

- The model receives an all-new exterior design and new features inside

Hyundai began testing the new-gen Tucson in India earlier this year, and the model has already been spied testing on multiple occasions, and you can read all about it here. Now, for the first time, images shared on the web give us a look at undisguised units of the model that were spotted on a transport truck.

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson features a completely new exterior design, and this reflects in the spy images we see here. A few notable design elements include a new grille with an integrated DRL setup on either side, the main headlamp unit on the lower side of the front bumper, a wide air dam, squared wheel arches, new dual-tone alloy wheels, fang-shaped LED tail lights, a twin-tip exhaust, an LED light strip running the width of the boot lid, and rear windshield that sports the Hyundai logo.

Inside, the upcoming Hyundai Tucson is expected to come equipped with creature comforts such as an all-black upholstery, a four-spoke steering wheel, touch controls for the HVAC, a large, tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, and the lack of a conventional gear lever.

While details on the powertrains of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson are scarce at the moment, we expect the model to be powered by the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine as the outgoing model, paired to six-speed manual and automatic units. The new Hyundai Tucson, which is expected to be launched in India in mid-2022, will rival the Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.