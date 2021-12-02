CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of all models from January 2022

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    15,299 Views
    Maruti Suzuki to hike prices of all models from January 2022

    - Price hike to be levied across the model range

    - Model-wise new prices to be disclosed soon

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited has declared a price hike effective from January 2022 for all its models. The leading car manufacturer of the country states that over the last year, the manufacturing cost of the vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in input costs. 

    Maruti Suzuki Front View

    The company also mentioned that the price increase will vary as per the variants of different models. Currently, the portfolio of the brand consists of 14 cars ranging from the Alto (Rs 3.15 lakh, ex-showroom) to XL6 (Rs 9.98 lakh, ex-showroom). It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki models have faced price escalation three times in 2021. The most recent hike was 1.9 per cent that was levied by the carmaker in September 2021. We expect the exact quantum of a model-wise price increase to be shared by the company in the coming weeks.

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    Looking at the sales reports of the previous festive month, the company logged a total passenger vehicle sale of 1,09,726 units. Out of these, the sales heavily relied on the sub-segment of mini and compact that registered sales of 74,492 units. 

    Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki is readying three new models for 2022 – the Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift, Vitara Brezza facelift, and the new Alto. The test mules of these models have already been spotted on public roads undergoing testing and you can read more about it here.

