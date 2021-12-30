CarWale
    Volvo cars prices to be hiked by up to Rs 3 lakh in January 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    474 Views
    - Ex-showroom price hike to range between Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh 

    - Prices to be revised for XC40 T4 R Design, XC60 B5 Inscription, S90 B5 Inscription, and XC90 B6 Inscription 

    Swedish car manufacturer, Volvo has revealed its plans to increase the ex-showroom car prices between Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh from 1 January, 2022. The company attributes the rise in prices to volatile forex situation, disruption global supply chain due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and inflationary trends.

    Effective from 1 January, 2022, the Volvo prices will be revised as follows – 

    – XC40 T4 R Design petrol: Rs 43.25 lakh (price change – Rs two lakh) 

    – XC60 B5 Inscription petrol mild-hybrid: Rs 63.50 lakh (price change – Rs 1.6 lakh)

    – S90 B5 Inscription petrol mild-hybrid: Rs 64.90 lakh (price change – Rs three lakh)

    – XC90 B6 Inscription petrol mild-hybrid: Rs 90.90 lakh (price change – Rs one lakh)

    Volvo India recently phased out all diesel models in the country and transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio. Commenting on the occasion, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India said “As with rest of the Indian auto industry, Volvo Car too has been impacted by rising input costs. Much as we would have wanted to maintain prices, the situation has left us with no other option but to share some of input costs increases with customers. While there is no change in the price of our luxury sedan S60 and our Plug-in hybrid XC90 T8, we are compelled to announce a price increase in all our other cars and SUVs ranging from one to three lakh. This would be effective January 1, 2022.' 

