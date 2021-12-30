New Mahindra Scorpio to get a panoramic sunroof?

- Expected to be introduced in the first half of 2022

- Likely to be powered by both petrol and diesel powertrains

Ahead of the official debut of the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio that is slated to happen sometime next year, more spy pictures of the test mule have surfaced on the web. These images have revealed several interior and exterior details and you can read more about the car here.

This time around new images indicate that the new Scorpio will be equipped with a massive panoramic sunroof. With the launch of the XUV700, Mahindra has trademarked the term ‘Skyroof’ for its sunroof and, likely, the same could also make its way on the upcoming Scorpio. Apart from this, the Scorpio will get LED headlamps, a new front grille with vertical slats, and new alloy wheels.

Inside, the Scorpio will get a thoroughly revamped cabin with a new dashboard, a bigger infotainment system, roof-mounted speakers, a new steering wheel, and multiple seating options. To know more about the upcoming Scorpio, click here.

Mechanically, the Scorpio is expected to debut with Thar’s 2.0-litre petrol engine. It will also be powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel powertrain. The transmission options are to include manual as well as automatic gearboxes. The higher-spec variants could be equipped with an all-wheel-drive option too.