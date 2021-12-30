CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep Meridian three-row SUV spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof?

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    9,779 Views
    Jeep Meridian three-row SUV spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof?

    - The Jeep Compass-based Meridian seven-seat SUV could be launched in mid-2022

    - The model will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift

    Jeep continues testing the Compass-based seven-seat SUV ahead of its launch in India that is likely to take place in mid-2022. The upcoming model, according to a recent trademark filing, could be called the Meridian, details of which are available here.

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Front View

    A new set of spy images reveal a test mule of the new Jeep Meridian SUV. While the unit in question was heavily camouflaged, we do manage to get a peek at some details such as what seems to be the glass for a panoramic sunroof at the top. Elsewhere, we can see a set of new projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, a wide air dam, new blacked-out alloy wheels, and contrast-coloured roof rails.

    Known as the Jeep Commander in international markets, the seven-seat SUV is expected to come equipped with the signature seven box grille at the front, squarish wheel arches, and a completely new posterior design.

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Right Side View

    Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Jeep Meridian SUV remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Compass, albeit in a higher state of tune. We expect manual and automatic transmissions to be offered at launch. Stay tuned for updates.

    Image Source

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Image
    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D)
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Volvo cars prices to be hiked by up to Rs 3 lakh in January 2022
     Next 
    New cars from Tata Motors likely to be introduced in 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Left Side View
    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34416 Views
    138 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.78 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know
    youtube-icon

    Jeep Wrangler 5 Things To Know

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    34416 Views
    138 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep Meridian three-row SUV spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof?