Jeep Meridian three-row SUV spied again; to get a panoramic sunroof?

- The Jeep Compass-based Meridian seven-seat SUV could be launched in mid-2022

- The model will rival the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq facelift

Jeep continues testing the Compass-based seven-seat SUV ahead of its launch in India that is likely to take place in mid-2022. The upcoming model, according to a recent trademark filing, could be called the Meridian, details of which are available here.

A new set of spy images reveal a test mule of the new Jeep Meridian SUV. While the unit in question was heavily camouflaged, we do manage to get a peek at some details such as what seems to be the glass for a panoramic sunroof at the top. Elsewhere, we can see a set of new projector headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, fog lights, a wide air dam, new blacked-out alloy wheels, and contrast-coloured roof rails.

Known as the Jeep Commander in international markets, the seven-seat SUV is expected to come equipped with the signature seven box grille at the front, squarish wheel arches, and a completely new posterior design.

Details regarding the interior of the upcoming Jeep Meridian SUV remain unknown at the moment. The model is expected to be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel engine that powers the Compass, albeit in a higher state of tune. We expect manual and automatic transmissions to be offered at launch. Stay tuned for updates.

Image Source