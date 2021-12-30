New cars from Tata Motors likely to be introduced in 2022

Tata Motors, one of the leading automakers in the country plans to take things to the next level in 2022. The company plans to introduce a wide range of CNG options across its popular model line-up in the country. This would further lure in buyers, who until now, were limited with choices from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai.

To learn more about the company’s plans for 2022, read below –

Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG

The Tiago and the Tigor will soon be offered with a CNG option. The vehicles have been spotted on a few instances in the past, and would also mark the company’s debut in the CNG segment. A few dealers have also unofficially opened bookings for the CNG variants ahead of its expected launch in January 2022. It is further believed that the CNG option will be offered in the base XE and the mid-spec XT variant. Under the hood, the CNG versions will be powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The power output is likely to vary in the CNG version.

Tata Punch CNG

The recently launched Tata Punch sub-compact SUV has been quick to emerge as a popular seller in the country. This time around, the camouflaged test mule was spotted, which is believed to be the CNG version. The Punch micro-SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The CNG variant will have lower power output figures as compared to the regular petrol variant.

Tata Harrier and Safari petrol

Amid a series of spy shots, camouflaged images of the Tata Harrier and the Safari have been spotted in the country. It is believed that both of these SUVs will soon get a 1.5-litre petrol engine option, which will be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. Visually, the vehicles will retain the existing styling elements. More details in this regard will be known at a later date.

Tata Nexon EV with larger battery pack

Media reports claim that Tata Motors will update the Nexon EV with a more powerful battery pack in 2022. Currently, the vehicle gets a 30kWh battery which might be upgraded to a 40kWh battery pack. The company is yet to reveal more details on the same.

Tata Altroz EV and Tata Tiago EV

Subject to improvements in the supply of semiconductors, the Altroz EV and the Tiago EV might be introduced next year. It is believed that the power figures will be closer to the currently sold Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in the country. More details on their launch timelines will be known at a later date.