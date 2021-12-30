CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New cars from Tata Motors likely to be introduced in 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    97 Views
    New cars from Tata Motors likely to be introduced in 2022

    Tata Motors, one of the leading automakers in the country plans to take things to the next level in 2022. The company plans to introduce a wide range of CNG options across its popular model line-up in the country. This would further lure in buyers, who until now, were limited with choices from Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai

    To learn more about the company’s plans for 2022, read below –

    Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG

    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter

    The Tiago and the Tigor will soon be offered with a CNG option. The vehicles have been spotted on a few instances in the past, and would also mark the company’s debut in the CNG segment. A few dealers have also unofficially opened bookings for the CNG variants ahead of its expected launch in January 2022. It is further believed that the CNG option will be offered in the base XE and the mid-spec XT variant. Under the hood, the CNG versions will be powered by the existing 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine which generates 85bhp and 113Nm of torque. The power output is likely to vary in the CNG version. 

    Tata Punch CNG

    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter

    The recently launched Tata Punch sub-compact SUV has been quick to emerge as a popular seller in the country. This time around, the camouflaged test mule was spotted, which is believed to be the CNG version. The Punch micro-SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The CNG variant will have lower power output figures as compared to the regular petrol variant.    

    Tata Harrier and Safari petrol 

    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter

    Amid a series of spy shots, camouflaged images of the Tata Harrier and the Safari have been spotted in the country. It is believed that both of these SUVs will soon get a 1.5-litre petrol engine option, which will be offered in both manual and automatic transmission options. Visually, the vehicles will retain the existing styling elements. More details in this regard will be known at a later date. 

    Tata Nexon EV with larger battery pack 

    Tata Tiago Right Front Three Quarter

    Media reports claim that Tata Motors will update the Nexon EV with a more powerful battery pack in 2022. Currently, the vehicle gets a 30kWh battery which might be upgraded to a 40kWh battery pack. The company is yet to reveal more details on the same. 

    Tata Altroz EV and Tata Tiago EV 

    Tata Tiago Right Side View

    Subject to improvements in the supply of semiconductors, the Altroz EV and the Tiago EV might be introduced next year. It is believed that the power figures will be closer to the currently sold Nexon EV and the Tigor EV in the country. More details on their launch timelines will be known at a later date.

    Tata Harrier Image
    Tata Harrier
    ₹ 14.39 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    2022 Audi Q7 to come with a V6 petrol engine in India

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Harrier Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32067 Views
    16 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Harrier Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 18.28 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 17.39 Lakh
    Pune₹ 17.57 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 17.47 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 16.27 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 17.53 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 16.21 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 16.36 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Tata Nexon
    youtube-icon

    Tata Nexon

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    32067 Views
    16 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New cars from Tata Motors likely to be introduced in 2022