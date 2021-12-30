CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    2022 Audi Q7 to come with a V6 petrol engine in India

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    323 Views
    2022 Audi Q7 to come with a V6 petrol engine in India

    German luxury car manufacturer Audi is setting the stage for the launch of the second-generation Q7 facelift in January 2022. This refreshed model will have a new BS6 compliant six-cylinder petrol engine - the biggest update for the Q7 facelift bound for India.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Right Front Three Quarter

    The new Q7 will come with a 2,995cc, V6, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine capable of generating 335bhp between 5,200rpm and 6,400rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,370rpm and 4,500rpm. It is more interesting to note that the Q7 gets the same powertrain as the A8L, A6, and the Q8. The second-generation Q7 was discontinued from the Indian market due to stringent BS6 norms. More precisely, it came with a 3.0-litre, turbo, V6 diesel engine.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    The Q7 facelift, with the petrol engine, makes 90bhp more in comparison to the previous diesel motor. However, it produces 100Nm less torque than the diesel unit. Additionally, the new Q7 is also quicker in terms of acceleration timing as it covers zero to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds. Interestingly, the 3.0-litre, V6 petrol motor is incorporated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Rear View

    Meanwhile, Audi is said to offer the new Q7 in a choice of two variants. Also, there will probably be a handful of new features. Upon launch, the Q7 facelift will take on the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Discovery, and the Volvo XC90.

    Audi Q7 Facelift Image
    Audi Q7 Facelift
    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 Crore
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Honda Amaze – Old Vs New

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Audi Q7 Facelift Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2890 Views
    17 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • audi-cars
    • other brands
    Audi Q2

    Audi Q2

    ₹ 35.00 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Audi-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail
    youtube-icon

    Audi RS5 Coupe Explained in Detail

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2890 Views
    17 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • 2022 Audi Q7 to come with a V6 petrol engine in India