2022 Audi Q7 to come with a V6 petrol engine in India

German luxury car manufacturer Audi is setting the stage for the launch of the second-generation Q7 facelift in January 2022. This refreshed model will have a new BS6 compliant six-cylinder petrol engine - the biggest update for the Q7 facelift bound for India.

The new Q7 will come with a 2,995cc, V6, twin-turbocharged, petrol engine capable of generating 335bhp between 5,200rpm and 6,400rpm and 500Nm of torque between 1,370rpm and 4,500rpm. It is more interesting to note that the Q7 gets the same powertrain as the A8L, A6, and the Q8. The second-generation Q7 was discontinued from the Indian market due to stringent BS6 norms. More precisely, it came with a 3.0-litre, turbo, V6 diesel engine.

The Q7 facelift, with the petrol engine, makes 90bhp more in comparison to the previous diesel motor. However, it produces 100Nm less torque than the diesel unit. Additionally, the new Q7 is also quicker in terms of acceleration timing as it covers zero to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds. Interestingly, the 3.0-litre, V6 petrol motor is incorporated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Meanwhile, Audi is said to offer the new Q7 in a choice of two variants. Also, there will probably be a handful of new features. Upon launch, the Q7 facelift will take on the likes of BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, Land Rover Discovery, and the Volvo XC90.