Jeep seven-seat SUV to be called Meridian in India?

- Jeep India has filed a trademark for the name ‘Meridian’

- The company could launch the three-row SUV in the country early next year

Jeep has registered a new trademark for the name ‘Meridian’ in India, hinting at the possibility of a new name for the brand’s upcoming three-row SUV. The seven-seat model was recently spotted testing in India, and you can read all about it here.

Based on the new Jeep Compass that was launched in the country earlier this year, the model will be known as the Jeep Commander in international markets. The new seven-seat SUV is expected to be launched in India in early 2022.

Previous sightings and teaser images of the Jeep three-row SUV hint that the model will receive LED headlamps, the signature seven-box grille up-front, split LED tail lights, roof rails, squared wheel arches, and larger rear doors. Details regarding the engine specifications of the model are scarce at the moment, although we expect the 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Compass to be offered, albeit in a higher state of tune.