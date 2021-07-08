CarWale
    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is the final hurrah to the pure NA V12

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    332 Views
    Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is the final hurrah to the pure NA V12

    - The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae will be available as a Coupe and Roadster

    - The model is powered by a 769bhp 6.5-litre NA V12 engine

    Lamborghini has pulled the covers off the Aventador Ultimae LP780-4, marking the end of an era as it becomes the last pure NA V12 vehicle to roll of the production line at Sant'agata Bolognese. The model will make its debut at the 2021 GoodWood Festival of Speed between 8 and 12 July, 2021.

    Left Front Three Quarter

    Lamborghini will build the Aventador Ultimae in limited numbers, 350 units of the Coupe and 250 units of the Roadster to be precise. The Aventador Ultimae will also mark the curtains falling for the Aventador brand, with its successor scheduled to arrive with a hybrid powertrain.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The powerhouse of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is the same 6.5-litre NA V12 engine, albeit in a higher state of tune, standing at a monstrous 769bhp and 720Nm of torque. Tipping the scales at just 1550 kgs, it is 25 kgs lighter than the Aventador S, while offering an identical power-to-weight ratio as the SVj at the same time. 100kmph from a standstill comes up in 2.8 seconds, while 200kmph takes just 8.7 seconds, with the top speed standing tall at 355kmph.

    Rear View

    The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is offered in 18 colours as standard, and extends north of 300 options, should you choose to go ahead with their Ad Personam program. The Aventador Ultimae Coupe seen in the images here is finished in a two-tone, grey-on-grey configuration, with lines and details such as the front splitter’s outline and ‘teeth’ picked out in matt red Rosso Mimir, with the accent line continuing along the car with matching accents on the rear fins of the visible carbon fiber rear diffuser. A staggered setup of 20 and 21-inch wheels at the front and rear are offered as a standard feature.

    Dashboard

    Inside, the matte Grigio Acheso and Grigio Teca dual-tone theme are echoed in the interior, with black leather and Alcantara base materials featuring stitching and trim in a complementary grey to the exterior, with ‘Y’ seat inserts in black Alcantara. An optional laser-cut ‘Y’ repeat motif with contrast backing color on seats and dashboard is offered for the first time. The seat is borrowed from the Aventador S, with the ‘Ultimae’ name embroidered into the seat bolster, while the A-pillar driver dashboard area carries the 001 of 350/250 reference to the limited edition.

    Lamborghini Aventador Image
    Lamborghini Aventador
    Lamborghini Aventador Gallery

    • images
    • videos
