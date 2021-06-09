Jeep three-row SUV begins testing in India

- Expected to be launched in India in 2022

- Could be offered with two seating layouts

Adhering to its product launch strategy of launching four new models by 2022, Jeep India appears to have begun testing the upcoming three-row SUV. Essentially based on the recently launched Compass and likely to be called the ‘Grand Commander’, this new SUV will be launched in India in 2022.

The spy shots that surfaced on the web reveal the SUV in its early stages of development. The prototype can be seen draped heavily in black sheets. However, the bulky and stretched rear gives out the bigger dimensions of the car. Codenamed H6, the SUV is likely to derive the styling cues from the younger brother and will be manufactured locally by the carmaker. The front portion of the test mule with a cut-out for the front grille confirm the seven-box grille design that is similar to all the members of the family.

Apart from this, it is expected to get revised bumpers and probably a new design for the alloy wheels to distinguish itself from the Compass. Recently, the first images of the production-spec Grand Commander that is expected to be introduced in China soon were leaked on the internet; details of which can be read here.

Jeep has already launched the updated Compass and the locally-assembled Wrangler in India. Soon to join the line-up will be the Grand Cherokee that will also be put together at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.

Image Source 1

Image Source 2