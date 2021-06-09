CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Jeep three-row SUV begins testing in India

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    700 Views
    Jeep three-row SUV begins testing in India

    - Expected to be launched in India in 2022

    - Could be offered with two seating layouts

    Adhering to its product launch strategy of launching four new models by 2022, Jeep India appears to have begun testing the upcoming three-row SUV. Essentially based on the recently launched Compass and likely to be called the ‘Grand Commander’, this new SUV will be launched in India in 2022. 

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The spy shots that surfaced on the web reveal the SUV in its early stages of development. The prototype can be seen draped heavily in black sheets. However, the bulky and stretched rear gives out the bigger dimensions of the car. Codenamed H6, the SUV is likely to derive the styling cues from the younger brother and will be manufactured locally by the carmaker. The front portion of the test mule with a cut-out for the front grille confirm the seven-box grille design that is similar to all the members of the family.

    Apart from this, it is expected to get revised bumpers and probably a new design for the alloy wheels to distinguish itself from the Compass. Recently, the first images of the production-spec Grand Commander that is expected to be introduced in China soon were leaked on the internet; details of which can be read here.

    Jeep has already launched the updated Compass and the locally-assembled Wrangler in India. Soon to join the line-up will be the Grand Cherokee that will also be put together at the brand’s manufacturing facility in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra. 

    Image Source 1

    Image Source 2

    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D) Image
    Jeep Compass Seven-Seater (Low-D)
    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Nissan releases city-wise pricing for Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    ₹ 3.31 Lakh
    onwards
    OFFERS
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

    ₹ 2.43 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thJUN
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Skoda New Octavia

    Skoda New Octavia

    ₹ 15.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - 10th June 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • jeep-cars
    • other brands
    Jeep Compass

    Jeep Compass

    ₹ 17.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Jeep-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Jeep three-row SUV begins testing in India