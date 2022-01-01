New car launches in India in 2022 under Rs 20 lakh

The new year has begun and it will slowly bring along with it a spur of car launches in all shapes and sizes. What all models are expected to make their way to Indian shores in the next 12 months? We list out all the models in a budget of Rs 20 lakh, including SUVs, hatchbacks, and sedans.

New Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra is all set to launch another blockbuster after the all-new Thar and the XUV700, which will be the new-gen Scorpio. The model will be fresh ground-up and is expected to get a major revamp in every department, be it exterior design, interior, features, or powertrains. It is believed that the current-gen Scorpio is likely to live on in harmony with the all-new model. That said, what all will the new Scorpio come with in order to lure its buyers? Click here to find out.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift

Maruti is reportedly readying a range of updates in its product portfolio and the first model to come with all guns blazing could be the Baleno facelift. The mid-life update of the model has already been caught undisguised during a TVC shoot, hinting that the launch of the updated premium hatchback could be right around the corner. To read more about the new Baleno, click here.

New Maruti Brezza

The second product that Maruti could bring to the market later this year is likely to be the heavily updated Brezza. Previously leaked images have revealed that the SUV could drop the Vitara moniker from its name. The model will also receive feature updates in the form of a sunroof, paddle shifters, and more, details of which can be read here.

New Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

Suzuki unveiled the 2022 S-Cross for the Europen markets in November 2021, and the model is likely to arrive in India towards the end of the year. Compared to the current-gen model sold here in India, the new S-Cross gets many updates such as driver-assistance technology, a new 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, and a heavily revised exterior design, details of which are available here.

New Kia Carens

The fourth product from Korean automobile major Kia will be a mid-size MPV that is expected to be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market. Known as the Carens, the model was officially unveiled last year, with bookings set to open later this month, followed by a launch in the first quarter of 2022. To read our first look review of the Carens, click here.

New Hyundai Creta facelift

The Hyundai Creta has been the bestseller for the brand in India ever since its launch in India a few years ago. The second-gen Creta made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, and now, the company is expected to bring the facelift version later in the year. The updated model was globally unveiled in November 2021, and we expect it to arrive at Indian shores towards the second half of 2022, and to know more about the model, you can click here.

New Hyundai Venue facelift

Another important launch for Hyundai India this year could be the Venue facelift. The tweaked version of the sub-four metre SUV was recently spotted testing on international soil, revealing a few details. The model is expected to receive changes in the form of a redesigned exterior and feature updates to the interior. To know more about the Venue facelift, click here.

New Skoda Slavia

The Skoda Slavia was made its global debut in India late last year, and the model, which will be the successor to the Rapid in the country, will be launched in early 2022. The Slavia is a mid-size SUV, and Skoda claims that the model is larger than the first-gen Octavia, giving us an idea of the car’s dimensions. Our first look review of the Skoda Slavia is live and you can read all the details here.

New Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus will be the second model under the brand’s MQB A0 IN platform after the Taigun. Set to be introduced in the first half of 2022, the model has already been spotted testing in India on numerous occasions, and to know all the details, click here.