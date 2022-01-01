Tata Motors retails 35,299 passenger vehicles in December 2021

- 2,255 electric vehicles retailed

- Prices of passenger vehicles to be hiked this month

Tata Motors has logged a total cumulative domestic sale of 66,307 units in December 2021. The figures are 24 per cent higher as compared to the business done by the Indian automaker in the same period last year. Out of these, a total of 35,299 passenger vehicles were retailed including 2,255 electric vehicles.

On a quarterly scale, Tata Motors recorded a sale of 1,89,531 units in Q3 FY2022, thereby registering a growth of 26 per cent as against 1,50,961 units in Q3 FY2021. In terms of new cars, the carmaker launched its second electric vehicle, Tigor EV and forayed into the micro-SUV segment with the Punch last year. This year, the automaker will introduce the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor, thus becoming the only car manufacturer offering its vehicles in ICE, electric, and CNG fuel options. To know more about the upcoming Tata cars in 2022, click here.

Tata Motors will also hike the prices of its passenger vehicle range this month. The last price hike was levied by the carmaker in November 2021 and you can read more about it here. Apart from this, Tata Motors has joined hands with Maharashtra Government to set up a scrapping facility in the state. The facility will have an annual recycling capacity of 35,000 vehicles. To know more about it, click here.

Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors Ltd., said, “Tata Motors PV business growth journey continued and set several new milestones during the quarter despite witnessing a shortfall in production due to the ongoing semi-conductor crisis. In addition, the company also posted calendar year sale of 3,31,178 units (CY21), highest ever since the inception of the PV Business. Going forward, semi-conductor supplies will remain the key source of uncertainty. Additionally, the impact of the new strain of Covid needs to be closely tracked. We will continue to work on business agility plan and take proactive actions to mitigate these risks.”