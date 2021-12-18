CarWale
    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up vehicle scrapping facility

    Jay Shah

    - Second vehicle scrapping centre to be set up by Tata Motors

    - To have an annual capacity of 36,000 vehicles. 

    Tata Motors has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to establish a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Maharashtra. The carmaker will set up the scrapping centre in association with a partner that will have an annual recycling capacity of 35,000 vehicles. 

    The said MoU was signed at the conference on Investment Opportunities in Highway, Transport and Logistics in Mumbai in the presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India. The facility will be equipped for both passenger and commercial vehicles. 

    The setting up of the unit will help in low import bills for scrap and crude oil, job opportunities for MSMEs, boost in new vehicle sales for OEMs, and low operation cost for vehicle owners. In August 2021, Tata Motors signed a similar MoU with the Gujarat Government to establish a scrapping facility in Ahmedabad and you can read more about it here.

    Commenting on the partnership, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “We are happy to partner with the Government of Maharashtra to support in setting up a scrapping facility in Maharashtra. Besides the well-known benefits that appropriate vehicle scrapping offers – boosting the setup of a circular economy, this initiative will also help in reiterating our commitment to strengthen our leadership in sustainable mobility space. We are proud to partner with the policymakers on this initiative of setting up scrapping facilities across the country. It is the beginning of a new chapter and a step in the right direction for India’s transportation sector.”

