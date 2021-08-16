CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Tata Motors joins hands with Gujarat government to set up vehicle scrappage centre

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    841 Views
    Tata Motors joins hands with Gujarat government to set up vehicle scrappage centre

    - Vehicle Scrapping Facility to be set up in Ahmedabad

    - Will have an annual recycling capacity of up to 36,000 vehicles

    Tata Motors has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat to establish a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad. The carmaker will set up the scrapping centre in association with a partner that will have an annual recycling capacity of 36,000 vehicles. 

    Tata Tiago Front View

    The said MoU was signed at the Investor Summit in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the Ports and Transport Department agreeing to facilitate necessary approvals in accordance with the guidelines laid down by ARAI. The facility will be equipped for both passenger and commercial vehicles. There is a possibility of an increase in new vehicle sales for OEMs, low operation cost for vehicle owners, safer and cleaner vehicles for consumers, and a sustainable environment for all, states Tata.

    Tata Tiago Front View

    Last week, the Central Government also announced the Vehicle Scrappage Policy with a view to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles. Also, several benefits for owners scrapping their commercial or private vehicles were listed and you can know more about it here.

    Commenting on the partnership, Girish Wagh, Executive Director & President – Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to support this initiative through a partner for the setting up of the scrapping facility (RVSF) in Ahmedabad. Appropriate scrapping of end-of-life vehicles will have sustained benefits for the ecosystem stakeholders and the environment alike. The scrappage policy by the MoRTH is a welcome move and a step in the right direction to promote safer and cleaner vehicles in India, and it is a crucial step in building a circular economy.”

    Tata Tiago Image
    Tata Tiago
    ₹ 5.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Toyota announces discount offers for August 2021
     Next 
    Kia Seltos X-Line teased; likely to be launched in India soon

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Tata Tiago Gallery

    • images
    • videos

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.15 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    Audi RS5

    Audi RS5

    ₹ 1.04 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    9thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Honda Amaze Facelift

    Honda Amaze Facelift

    ₹ 6.35 - 10.10 LakhEstimated Price

    Expected By - 18th August 2021
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • tata-cars
    • other brands
    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz

    ₹ 5.84 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Tata-Cars

    Tata Tiago Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.95 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.69 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.83 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.63 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.56 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Tata Motors joins hands with Gujarat government to set up vehicle scrappage centre