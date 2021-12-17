CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Valley Run 2021: Event report and winners

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    246 Views
    Valley Run 2021: Event report and winners

    The ninth edition of The Valley Run was held at Amby Valley in Lonavla, Maharashtra on 3, 4, and 5 December, 2021. The event saw the participation of more than 700 contestants under various categories. What all happened over the three-day period of the event? We get you all the details.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Side View

    Apart from the usual categories that are held every year, the new 2021 edition of the event included the debut of the EV Class, with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi e-tron hitting the drag strip. The event was also witness to the delivery of the country’s first McLaren 720S Spider, which also happens to be the first official delivery for the brand in India. We recently interacted with Rongom Tagore Mukherjee, founder of The Valley Run, and you can hear all about it in our podcast here.

    Coming to the winners in the ninth edition of The Valley Run, the A1 Class saw Mitesh Jawar coming in first in his Maruti Suzuki Zen, while the A2 Class was won by Parth Dhage in his Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The winner in the A3 Class was Yash Pawar with his Honda City, while Krish Mehta won the A4 Class in the Volkswagen Polo. Tanmay Hotkar claimed the pole position with his Fiat Punto Abarth in the A5 Class, whereas Mohammed Artani won the A6 Class in a Skoda Octavia. The winner of the A7 Class was Niranjan Todkari in the Skoda Octavia VRS.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Left Front Three Quarter

    In the B1 category, Aniket Bhoj won the race with his Maruti Suzuki Zen, while Biten Jagasia claimed the first position with the Maruti Suzuki Esteem in the B2 category. The B3 and B4 categories were won by Akshay Gaikwad in his Honda City and Vedant Choudhary in his Volkswagen Polo, respectively. Winners of the B5 and B6 category included Fahad Kutty and Minaam Multani in their Honda Brio and Volkswagen Polo, respectively. The B7 category winner was Pranav Kumar with his Skoda Octavia VRS.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Side View

    Winners of the G1 and G2 Class included Minaam Multani with his Volkswagen Polo and Vivek Ramchander in his BMW 5 Series. The H3 and H4 Class winners were Swajit Achrekar and Vansh Jain in their BMW 3 Series and Jaguar F-Type, respectively. The H5 category was won by Rishabh Shah in an Audi R8.

    From the I1 and I2 categories, Biren Pithawalla and Mohak Jogle won the respective classes in the Volkswagen Polo and BMW M2. The I3 and I4 categories saw Biren Pithawalla with his NissanGT-R and Indra Costa with his BMW M5 Competition clinching their wins. The winner of the I5 Class was Mazen Mody in his Lamborghini Huracan. The J or unrestricted category was won by Biren Pithawalla in his Nissan GT-R.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Right Side View

    Coming to diesel-powered cars, the D3 and D4 category winners included Parvez Inamdar and Mohammed Ali, respectively. The D5 and D6 Class were won by Vincent Yalangi in his Volkswagen Ameo and Kejas Shah in the BMW 3 Series, respectively. The winner of the D7 Class was Sujit Phadke while Dheer Bhatt won the D8 Class.

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Image
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    ₹ 5.97 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Kia India aims to expand its presence across 225 cities in 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2163 Views
    26 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.85 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno

    ₹ 5.97 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 6.96 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 7.22 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 6.65 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.01 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 6.72 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 6.90 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 6.60 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 6.59 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained
    youtube-icon

    Volkswagen Passat Features Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    2163 Views
    26 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Valley Run 2021: Event report and winners