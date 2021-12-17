Valley Run 2021: Event report and winners

The ninth edition of The Valley Run was held at Amby Valley in Lonavla, Maharashtra on 3, 4, and 5 December, 2021. The event saw the participation of more than 700 contestants under various categories. What all happened over the three-day period of the event? We get you all the details.

Apart from the usual categories that are held every year, the new 2021 edition of the event included the debut of the EV Class, with the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the Audi e-tron hitting the drag strip. The event was also witness to the delivery of the country’s first McLaren 720S Spider, which also happens to be the first official delivery for the brand in India. We recently interacted with Rongom Tagore Mukherjee, founder of The Valley Run, and you can hear all about it in our podcast here.

Coming to the winners in the ninth edition of The Valley Run, the A1 Class saw Mitesh Jawar coming in first in his Maruti Suzuki Zen, while the A2 Class was won by Parth Dhage in his Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The winner in the A3 Class was Yash Pawar with his Honda City, while Krish Mehta won the A4 Class in the Volkswagen Polo. Tanmay Hotkar claimed the pole position with his Fiat Punto Abarth in the A5 Class, whereas Mohammed Artani won the A6 Class in a Skoda Octavia. The winner of the A7 Class was Niranjan Todkari in the Skoda Octavia VRS.

In the B1 category, Aniket Bhoj won the race with his Maruti Suzuki Zen, while Biten Jagasia claimed the first position with the Maruti Suzuki Esteem in the B2 category. The B3 and B4 categories were won by Akshay Gaikwad in his Honda City and Vedant Choudhary in his Volkswagen Polo, respectively. Winners of the B5 and B6 category included Fahad Kutty and Minaam Multani in their Honda Brio and Volkswagen Polo, respectively. The B7 category winner was Pranav Kumar with his Skoda Octavia VRS.

Winners of the G1 and G2 Class included Minaam Multani with his Volkswagen Polo and Vivek Ramchander in his BMW 5 Series. The H3 and H4 Class winners were Swajit Achrekar and Vansh Jain in their BMW 3 Series and Jaguar F-Type, respectively. The H5 category was won by Rishabh Shah in an Audi R8.

From the I1 and I2 categories, Biren Pithawalla and Mohak Jogle won the respective classes in the Volkswagen Polo and BMW M2. The I3 and I4 categories saw Biren Pithawalla with his NissanGT-R and Indra Costa with his BMW M5 Competition clinching their wins. The winner of the I5 Class was Mazen Mody in his Lamborghini Huracan. The J or unrestricted category was won by Biren Pithawalla in his Nissan GT-R.

Coming to diesel-powered cars, the D3 and D4 category winners included Parvez Inamdar and Mohammed Ali, respectively. The D5 and D6 Class were won by Vincent Yalangi in his Volkswagen Ameo and Kejas Shah in the BMW 3 Series, respectively. The winner of the D7 Class was Sujit Phadke while Dheer Bhatt won the D8 Class.