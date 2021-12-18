Mercedes-Benz gets official authorisation for conditionally Level 3 automated driving

- First automaker to get approval for Level 3 Autonomy

- S-Class and EQS to feature Drive Pilot

- The brand complies with the UN-R157 requirements

Mercedes-Benz has become the world's first automotive brand to meet the legal requirements of UN-R157 for Level 3 autonomous driving and thus has received the first-ever “internationally valid system approval” for conditionally automated driving. That said, the flagship S-Class and EQS will be the first set off vehicles to be equipped with Drive Pilot - a program that enables Level 3 Autonomy.

The German manufacturer is the only one in the world to get a globally “valid Level 3 automated driving system” approval by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) based on the UN-R157 regulations. To put it simply, the UN-R157 is a regulation set by the United Nations to set standards for Level 3 automated driving technology in vehicles.

More to the point, the Level 3 Autonomy system enables the car to conditionally drive at speeds up to 60kmph in heavy or congested traffic on highways in Germany. When Drive Pilot is activated, the vehicle can take over steering, accelerator and braking and drive itself without any manual inputs from the driver. Here, the system governs speed, distance, lane and even reacts to spontaneous traffic situations.

In automated driving mode, the driver can execute secondary tasks such as shop online, reply/send emails or watch a film. When the Drive Pilot is activated, the system unlocks apps in the infotainment touchscreen that are blocked otherwise while driving. However, the driver must be aware of their surroundings and be ready to take over the vehicle in the case of an emergency.

If the driver fails to take over the car manually after early warnings and upon expiration of takeover time, the system pulls over the car. Once the car comes to a halt, the system sets off the hazard lights, activates the Mercedes-Benz emergency call function, simultaneously unlocking the windows and door for easier cabin access.

The S-Class and EQS will come with a suite of cutting-edge software and high-tech hardware such as multiple high-resolution multi-purpose cameras, multi-mode and long-range radars, LiDAR and a wide range of sensors.

Meanwhile, Germany amended its Road Traffic Act (StVG) in 2017, allowing the usage of Level 3 autonomous technology on public roads. Therefore prospective buyers can purchase Drive Pilot equipped S-Class and EQS from the first half of 2022, says Mercedes-Benz. It is important to note that UN-R157 came into effect earlier this year.