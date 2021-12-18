CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Mercedes-Benz gets official authorisation for conditionally Level 3 automated driving

    Authors Image

    Gajanan Kashikar

    521 Views
    Mercedes-Benz gets official authorisation for conditionally Level 3 automated driving

    - First automaker to get approval for Level 3 Autonomy

    - S-Class and EQS to feature Drive Pilot

    - The brand complies with the UN-R157 requirements

    Mercedes-Benz has become the world's first automotive brand to meet the legal requirements of UN-R157 for Level 3 autonomous driving and thus has received the first-ever “internationally valid system approval” for conditionally automated driving. That said, the flagship S-Class and EQS will be the first set off vehicles to be equipped with Drive Pilot - a program that enables Level 3 Autonomy.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Dashboard

    The German manufacturer is the only one in the world to get a globally “valid Level 3 automated driving system” approval by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) based on the UN-R157 regulations. To put it simply, the UN-R157 is a regulation set by the United Nations to set standards for Level 3 automated driving technology in vehicles.

    More to the point, the Level 3 Autonomy system enables the car to conditionally drive at speeds up to 60kmph in heavy or congested traffic on highways in Germany. When Drive Pilot is activated, the vehicle can take over steering, accelerator and braking and drive itself without any manual inputs from the driver. Here, the system governs speed, distance, lane and even reacts to spontaneous traffic situations.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Left Front Three Quarter

    In automated driving mode, the driver can execute secondary tasks such as shop online, reply/send emails or watch a film. When the Drive Pilot is activated, the system unlocks apps in the infotainment touchscreen that are blocked otherwise while driving. However, the driver must be aware of their surroundings and be ready to take over the vehicle in the case of an emergency.

    If the driver fails to take over the car manually after early warnings and upon expiration of takeover time, the system pulls over the car. Once the car comes to a halt, the system sets off the hazard lights, activates the Mercedes-Benz emergency call function, simultaneously unlocking the windows and door for easier cabin access.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Steering Wheel

    The S-Class and EQS will come with a suite of cutting-edge software and high-tech hardware such as multiple high-resolution multi-purpose cameras, multi-mode and long-range radars, LiDAR and a wide range of sensors.

    Meanwhile, Germany amended its Road Traffic Act (StVG) in 2017, allowing the usage of Level 3 autonomous technology on public roads. Therefore prospective buyers can purchase Drive Pilot equipped S-Class and EQS from the first half of 2022, says Mercedes-Benz. It is important to note that UN-R157 came into effect earlier this year.

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Image
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class
    ₹ 1.57 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Tata Motors joins hands with Maharashtra government to set up vehicle scrapping facility

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    737 Views
    3 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SEDANS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 9.28 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Sedan Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mercedes-benz-cars
    • other brands
    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    Mercedes-Benz GLA

    ₹ 45.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Mercedes-Benz-Cars

    Mercedes-Benz S-Class Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 1.85 Crore
    Bangalore₹ 1.96 Crore
    Delhi₹ 1.85 Crore
    Pune₹ 1.85 Crore
    Hyderabad₹ 1.88 Crore
    Ahmedabad₹ 1.73 Crore
    Chennai₹ 1.75 Crore
    Kolkata₹ 1.74 Crore
    Chandigarh₹ 1.77 Crore

    Popular Videos

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe
    youtube-icon

    Mercedes AMG GLC 43 Coupe

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    737 Views
    3 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Mercedes-Benz gets official authorisation for conditionally Level 3 automated driving