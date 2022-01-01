Ford India introduces ‘Committed to Serve’ service campaign

- Highlights Ford’s service presence across 240 cities

- Ford customers can avail extended warranty

It’s almost three months since Ford ceased its operations in India. In September 2021, the carmaker announced its restructuring plans and suspended its manufacturing activities in the country. However, the carmaker is devoted to its patrons and has launched the ‘Committed to Serve’ campaign.

The highlight of the program is to provide its customers with easy accessibility of service and spare parts. The automaker continues its presence through its service touchpoints across 240 cities. It offers all Ford vehicle owners facilities like service and parts calculator, extended warranty, and more.

Going further, Ford plans to introduce the Mustang coupe and the Mustang Mach-E in India via the CBU route. However, no specific timeline or details have been revealed by the carmaker. To know more about it, click here.