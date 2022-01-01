CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford India introduces ‘Committed to Serve’ service campaign

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    244 Views
    Ford India introduces ‘Committed to Serve’ service campaign

    - Highlights Ford’s service presence across 240 cities

    - Ford customers can avail extended warranty

    It’s almost three months since Ford ceased its operations in India. In September 2021, the carmaker announced its restructuring plans and suspended its manufacturing activities in the country. However, the carmaker is devoted to its patrons and has launched the ‘Committed to Serve’ campaign. 

    The highlight of the program is to provide its customers with easy accessibility of service and spare parts. The automaker continues its presence through its service touchpoints across 240 cities. It offers all Ford vehicle owners facilities like service and parts calculator, extended warranty, and more. 

    Going further, Ford plans to introduce the Mustang coupe and the Mustang Mach-E in India via the CBU route. However, no specific timeline or details have been revealed by the carmaker. To know more about it, click here.

    Ford Endeavour Image
    Ford Endeavour
    ₹ 33.81 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    MG Motor India registers 43 per cent growth in sales in 2021
     Next 
    Tata Motors retails 35,299 passenger vehicles in December 2021

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Ford Endeavour Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    youtube-icon

    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5599 Views
    33 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Creta

    Hyundai Creta

    ₹ 10.16 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All SUV Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

    ₹ 6.20 - 9.50 LakhEstimated Price

    Jan 2022 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford Endeavour

    Ford Endeavour

    ₹ 33.81 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford Endeavour Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 41.13 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 42.58 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 39.74 Lakh
    Pune₹ 41.23 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 40.60 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 37.88 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 40.27 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 37.74 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 36.71 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review
    youtube-icon

    2018 Ford EcoSport S First Drive Review

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    5599 Views
    33 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford India introduces ‘Committed to Serve’ service campaign