New-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leaked ahead of launch; gets sunroof and cruise control

- The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched early next year

- The model is likely to be powered by the same 103bhp, 1.5-litre NA petrol engine

Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place early next year, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been leaked on the web. A set of spy images reveal a completely uncamouflaged unit of the model that was undergoing homologation and testing processes.

As seen in the spy images, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get a heavily revised exterior design which now features a dual-pod projector headlamp setup with integrated LED DRLs on either side, a new, thick single slat grille with two U-shaped chrome inserts above it, a new dual-tone front bumper with a contrast coloured skid plate, fog lights, black body cladding, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new roof rails, blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars, rear wiper and washer, new wrap-around LED tail lights, Brezza lettering on the bootlid, above the number plate recess, a contrast-coloured skid plate with the dual-tone rear bumper, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

Inside too, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza features a number of changes, the most significant feature additions being a sunroof, cruise control, paddle shifters, Suzuki Connect telematics technology, and a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

A few other notable changes on the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza include a revised instrument console with a coloured MID, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, a reworked dashboard, and new AC vents.

Under the hood, the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque in its current state of tune. This motor could be paired to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. ALso on offer will be the brand's SHVS mild-hybrid technology, revealed through the badging on the bootlid.

Image Source