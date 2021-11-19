CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leaked ahead of launch; gets sunroof and cruise control

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    1,243 Views
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leaked ahead of launch; gets sunroof and cruise control

    - The second-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is expected to be launched early next year

    - The model is likely to be powered by the same 103bhp, 1.5-litre NA petrol engine

    Ahead of its launch that is expected to take place early next year, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been leaked on the web. A set of spy images reveal a completely uncamouflaged unit of the model that was undergoing homologation and testing processes.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza Rear View

    As seen in the spy images, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will get a heavily revised exterior design which now features a dual-pod projector headlamp setup with integrated LED DRLs on either side, a new, thick single slat grille with two U-shaped chrome inserts above it, a new dual-tone front bumper with a contrast coloured skid plate, fog lights, black body cladding, new diamond-cut alloy wheels, new roof rails, blacked-out A, B, and C-pillars, rear wiper and washer, new wrap-around LED tail lights, Brezza lettering on the bootlid, above the number plate recess, a contrast-coloured skid plate with the dual-tone rear bumper, and an integrated spoiler with a high-mounted stop lamp.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza Sunroof/Moonroof

    Inside too, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza features a number of changes, the most significant feature additions being a sunroof, cruise control, paddle shifters, Suzuki Connect telematics technology, and a large, freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza Dashboard

    A few other notable changes on the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza include a revised instrument console with a coloured MID, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering-mounted controls, a reworked dashboard, and new AC vents.

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 Vitara Brezza Instrument Cluster

    Under the hood, the upcoming generation of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is likely to be powered by the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, NA petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque in its current state of tune. This motor could be paired to a five-speed manual unit and a four-speed torque converter automatic unit. ALso on offer will be the brand's SHVS mild-hybrid technology, revealed through the badging on the bootlid.

    Image Source

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
    ₹ 7.61 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Skoda Slavia unveiled: Now in Pictures

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3968 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45

    ₹ 79.50 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    19thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Audi Q5 Facelift
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Audi Q5 Facelift

    ₹ 53.00 - 58.00 LakhEstimated Price

    23rd Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.54 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.86 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.87 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.49 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.74 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.72 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 8.29 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3968 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza leaked ahead of launch; gets sunroof and cruise control