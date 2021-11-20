2022 Audi A8 facelift — What to expect

Introduction

Audi has officially pulled the wraps off the upcoming A8 facelift sedan. This flagship luxury sedan will come as a 2022 model, which boasts a bolder styling, improved tech, and a host of new and revised features. Here's all that we can expect upon its launch in India in the coming year.

Exterior

The cosmetic changes give the new Audi A8 a nice visual appeal as it looks much sharper now with its enhanced design. The styling elements include a larger grille, revised lighting, new wheels and much more. The automaker will offer a chrome exterior package given the demand of customers in India and China who want to add to the bling. In fact, for the first time in the A8, the carmaker will also introduce a new S line exterior package. Furthermore, the new A8 will be made available in several colours.

Interior

Coming to its cabin, the interior layout as seen is horizontally oriented in order to give the car a wider appearance. The seats are upholstered in Valetta leather, while one can choose Valcona leather as an option too. As you'd know, the brand offers plenty of options when it comes to seat equipment. It depends on the model one chooses. However, it's the relaxation seat that steals the limelight with numerous adjustment options on offer. It also offers a footrest on the back of the passenger seat, meanwhile, heating and massage options for feet are also available.

Features and equipment

A8 bring along a host of features, as you may have guessed by now. So much so, that two displays and about 40 driver assistance systems are standard, while customers can also opt for features like the night vision assistant and surround-view cameras. The car's rear seats also get the ambient light package plus and reading lights, which use matrix LED technology. Then, the cabin also comes with an optional continuous centre console with fold-out tables, four-zone deluxe automatic air conditioning, and the new 10.1-inch screens at the rear. What's more, Audi will offer an optional cooler including a bar as well.

Powertrain

The Audi A8 is offered in two engine options with various power outputs. This a 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine and a 4.0-litre TFSI that also comes with cylinder on-demand technology. The latter deactivates four out of the eight cylinders when the car is at cruising speeds. This is to offer better fuel efficiency. Then, the Audi S8 TSFI Quattro derives power from the bi-turbo V8 which generates 563bhp and 800Nm of torque. All engine options come mated to an eight-step Tiptronic automatic transmission, along with constant all-wheel-drive Quattro. Then, the self-locking centre differential is standard, optionally supplemented with the sport differential.

Timeline and Competition

The sale of the facelifted Audi A8 is expected to begin in Europe in December 2021. And then, Audi India is most likely to get it for our market sometime next year. The top-spec trims of the sedan will then compete with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Genesis G90L Limousine, Bentley Flying Spur, and many other such luxury cars.