Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift spied during TVC shoot; launch soon?

- Will get cosmetic upgrades along with a revamped cabin

- Expected to be launched in the coming months

It was barely a month back that the images of the Baleno facelift were leaked on the web. Now ahead of the official launch that is expected to happen in the coming months, a fully undisguised production-ready model of the premium hatchback has been spied on public roads. Let us take a look at the changes.

The leaked images reveal the new multi-spoke design of the dual-tone alloy wheels along with tweaked tail lamps that are now split units and get three pod-like graphics. Although the front fascia is not visible in these pictures, we expect it to sport a new wider front grille flanked by sleeker headlamp units. Another interesting addition is the chrome window line that now kinks on the C-pillar. The Baleno facelift can be seen painted in the signature Nexa Blue shade.

The windows are heavily tinted and don’t reveal the interior of the Baleno. However, based on the earlier pictures, the Baleno could get a revised dashboard layout with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a new flat-bottom steering wheel, and redesigned aircon controls and vents. To know more about the interior of the Baleno, click here.

Mechanically, the Baleno is expected to continue with the same set of engines. This includes a 1.2-litre VVT and 1.2-litre DualJet Dual VVT petrol motor. While the former produces 82bhp and 113Nm torque, the latter is good for 89bhp. The transmission options could include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit.

Image Source