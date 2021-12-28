CarWale
    New Mahindra Scorpio test mule spotted once again

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Nikhil Puthran

    New Mahindra Scorpio test mule spotted once again

    - To get fresh styling and modern feature updates

    - Likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine

    Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra has been extensively testing the new Scorpio for a while now. This time around, the upcoming model was spied testing once again in the country. In addition to fresh cosmetic upgrades, the SUV will also offer a set of modern features.

    The new Mahindra Scorpio will get dual-pod projector headlamps which will be complemented by a revised grille with multiple vertical slats. Additionally, the redesigned air dams in the bumper and a raised bonnet give it a fresh face. As for the sides, the vehicle will get bold wheel arches, side step rails, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. It is further believed that the new Scorpio might offer sequential turn indicators in addition to other features like shark fin antenna, rear wiper, and washer, integrated spoiler with high-mount stop lamp, tailgate-mounted number recess, and vertically stacked LED taillights. 

    Depending on the variant, additional feature highlights might include a sunroof, dual-zone climate control, multi-function steering wheel, roof-mounted speakers, leather upholstery, and more. Furthermore, the new Scorpio might also get front-facing third-row seats for added convenience. The SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine option. The SUV will be available in both six-speed manual and automatic transmission options.

    Recently, a partially camouflaged test mule based on the current-generation model was spotted in the country, thereby leading us to believe that a facelift model is in the works. However, considering that the company also has plans for an all-new generation model, the shortage in the supply of semiconductors might cause some delay in its launch plans. In such uncertain times, the facelift version might keep the interest alive in this popular SUV. To learn more about the Scorpio facelift, click here

