Top Luxury Cars Launched in India in 2021

Despite unforeseen circumstances, the automotive industry has managed to overcome car manufacturing difficulties caused due to the pandemic, with many luxury automakers bringing in lavish, high-tech, and some flagship automobiles to India in 2021. Here we bring you a list of the most enticing launches of this year.

Audi e-tron

The all-electric e-tron and e-tron Sportback were launched in July 2021. With a choice of two battery packs- 71kWh and 95kWh, the cars provide a range between 379km and 484km on a full charge, as per WLTP. Apart from that, Audi also launched the A4, S5 Sportback, RS5 Sportback, Q5, and the A4’s Premium variant.

Bentley Bentayga

The British marque launched the updated Bentayga with few cosmetic changes and added features. The über-luxurious SUV retains the 4.0-litre V8 petrol mill that makes 542bhp and 770Nm.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine

Based on the latest 3 Series, BMW introduced the elongated 3 Series Gran Limousine in January. It came in as a replacement to the 3 Series GT. Moreover, the Grand Limousine has an additional 110mm wheelbase than the standard 3 Series.

BMW M340i

The sporty M340i was launched on 10 March, 2021. It features a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder, turbo petrol motor that produces 387bhp and 500Nm. And the M340i goes from zero to 100kmph in just 4.4 seconds. Besides this, BMW also launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport, 5 Series, and the 6 Series GT.

BMW iX

The first-ever fully-electric iX was launched on 13 December, 2021. This greenest BMW is offered in xDrive40 variant, has a WLTP certified range of up to 425km, and supports 150kW fast charging. Meanwhile, the iX is capable of producing 322bhp and 630Nm.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Launched in March, the A-Class Limousine is the smallest sedan in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. Mercedes-Benz offers a choice of three variants, namely the A200, A200d, and the AMG A35. Besides, the saloon is available in three distinctive powertrain options.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 600

Mercedes-Benz introduced the Maybach GLS in India in June 2021. It is the next level version of the GLS with first-class style seating, just like the S-Class Maybach. Moreover, this Maybach GLS offers a V8 mill with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and plenty of features.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Made-in-India S-Class was launched on 7 October. It is the first-ever automobile in the world to debut rear-frontal airbags. Not to forget, the opulent saloon also came with an ocean of features, two variants, and option of petrol and diesel engines.

Jaguar I-Pace

The first-ever all-electric Jaguar, the I-Pace, came to India in March 2021. With its 90kWh battery pack, the I-Pace can travel up to 470km on a full charge and produces 394bhp and 696Nm of torque. The company also launched the updated F-Pace, F-Pace SVR, and the XF.

Land Rover Defender V8

Another British manufacturer, Land Rover, launched its legendary Defender 90 and Defender V8 this year. And this supercharged V8 makes 518bhp/625Nm. Interestingly, the twins have a staggering 900mm (three feet) wading depth capability. Not to forget, the brand also brought in a few refreshed models, such as the Velar, Evoque, Discovery, and the RR Sport SVR.

Volvo S90

The flagship S90 saloon launched in October 2021 came with a petrol motor incorporated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Volvo not only launch the S90 here, but also the XC90, S60, and the XC60. All the vehicles feature a petrol motor paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Apart from these manufacturers, Lexus and MINI also launched updated cars such as the LS 500h Nishijin and the new ES from Lexus, and Countryman, Three-Door Hatch, Convertible, and the JCW from MINI.