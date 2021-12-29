New electric car launches expected in India in 2022

Growing environmental concerns and steadily rising fuel prices has encouraged car buyers to opt for electric vehicles in the country. This year alone, India witnessed six new electric vehicle launches. To learn more about them, click here. Going forward, we expect to see more new electric car launches in 2022.

Some of the expected EVs in 2022 are as follows –

Volvo XC40 Recharge

The Swedish automaker, Volvo had planned to introduce the XC40 Recharge in the country this year. However, due to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors, the company has rescheduled the launch of the XC40 Recharge to early 2022. The vehicle will get two electric motors which are powered by a 78kWh battery pack which generates 402bhp and 660Nm of torque. The vehicle will be capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in just 4.9-seconds. The top speed will be electronically restricted 180kmph. The vehicle is believed to deliver a driving range of 418kms under the WLTP cycle.

BMW i4

German luxury automaker, BMW recently launched the fully-electric iX in the country. By mid-2022, BMW plans to launch the i4 in India. The electric sedan will be powered by an 83.9kWh battery pack that will produce 335bhp and 430Nm of torque. Under the WLTP cycle, the vehicle claims to deliver a driving range of 590kms. The upcoming BMW i4 will support chargers ranging from 11kW to 200kW. To learn more about it, click here.

Mini Cooper SE

The Mini Cooper SE will be introduced in India in March 2022. The iconic global brand in its electric avatar is one of the most awaited launches in 2022. The company has limited the first batch to 30 units and sadly all of them have already been pre-booked. The electric Mini Cooper SE will be powered by a 32.6kWh battery pack that produces 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. The vehicle is reportedly capable of sprinting from zero to 100kmph in 7.3 seconds, while the top speed is electronically restricted to 150kmph. It is believed that the vehicle offers a driving range of 270kms on a full charge under the WLTP cycle.

Mahindra eKUV100

The base variant of the Mahindra eKUV100 was spied testing in the country last month. Back at the 2020 Auto Expo, the company had showcased the electric versions of the KUV100 and the XUV300. However, the plans were possibly delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This year, the plans were further delayed due to the shortage of semiconductors. Going forward, if things improve in 2022, the company will introduce the eKUV100 in the country in multiple variant options. The vehicle is expected to offer a driving range of 147kms and generate a power output figure of 54bhp and 120Nm respectively.

Mercedes-Benz EQS

The electric version of the S-Class, the EQS was listed on the Indian website earlier this year. The new model might be introduced in the country sometime in 2022. The vehicle is expected to be offered in two variant options RWD EQS 450+ and the EQS 580 with a 4MATIC AWD system. The electric motor might be powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack, which is believed to deliver a driving range of 770kms. To learn more about the Mercedes-Benz EQS, click here.

Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQB

The German premium automaker, Mercedes-Benz has also listed the EQE sedan and EQB SUV on India website recently. T Both models will be powered by a 66.5kWh battery pack with a range of 419km as per the WLTP cycle. The EQB300 will generate 225bhp and 390Nm, whereas the EQB350 will produce 288bhp and 520Nm of torque. To learn more about the EQE and the EQB, click here.