Is this the interior of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno?

- Will get a revamped cabin with new features

- Likely to get a floating touchscreen infotainment system

In August 2021, the first pictures of the prototype of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno went viral on the internet. The model was a cloaked test mule revealing very few details as to the exterior design and styling of the updated hatchback. While you can read more about it here, this time around we take a look at what can be the Baleno’s revamped cabin.

In the spy shots, the dashboard has been reworked with a dual-tone black and silver theme with a centre-stacked free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The centre air-con vents have also been reshaped and repositioned below the multimedia system. Further down, the HVAC system receives new controls and a horizontal display panel.

Coming to the instrument cluster, the revised dials now get a white-lit background. The D-cut leather-wrapped steering wheel appears to be sourced from the current-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift. It also gets mounted controls for voice commands, cruise control, and silver accents at the bottom. Besides this, one can also spot the push start/stop button along with other controls that are not legible but hint at new features that could be known in the coming time. Overall, the cabin of the 2022 Baleno looks more premium and upmarket and will be able to compete against the rivals in the segment.

Mechanically, the updated Baleno is likely to continue with the present 1.2-litre VVT and 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine. The transmission options could include a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. The 2022 Baleno will rival the likes of the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz, and Volkswagen Polo.

