Volkswagen Virtus continues testing ahead of launch in India

- The Volkswagen Virtus will arrive in the local market in May 2022

- Production of the model is slated to begin in the coming months

Ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place early next year, Volkswagen continues testing the new Virtus-based sedan on public roads. A new set of spy images that made their way to the web give us another look and a few more details of the upcoming model.

As seen in the spy shots here, the India-spec Volkswagen Virtus could get a multi-slat grille, dual pod headlamps, a wide air dam, fog lights, new five-spoke alloy wheels, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, a shark-fin antenna, wrap-around LED tail lights, and a boot-mounted number plate holder Also on offer is likely to be an electric sunroof.

A peek at the interiors hints that the 2022 Volkswagen Virtus reveals an all-black upholstery and adjustable head-rests for all three passengers in the second row. We expect the model to come equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charging, and ventilated front seats.

The Volkswagen Virtus-based sedan will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platform that also underpins the Skoda Slavia, Skoda Kushaq, as well as the Volkswagen Taigun. Under the hood, the model is expected to be offered with a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI petrol engine and a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, TSI petrol engine. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit, a six-speed automatic unit, and a seven-speed DSG unit.

Image Source