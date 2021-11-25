CarWale
    New Suzuki S-Cross unveiled globally

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    28,492 Views
    New Suzuki S-Cross unveiled globally

    - Powered by 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology

    - Gets driver-assistance technology 

    Suzuki has globally revealed the new-gen S-Cross. Initially introduced for the European market, the S-Cross will make its way to other markets in the coming months. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Right Front Three Quarter

    The new S-Cross ditches the crossover-like facade and looks more macho and SUV-ish. This is majorly courtesy of the new front fascia that now gets the large gloss black grille that appears very identical to the one available in the India-spec XL6. Besides this, the headlamps are complete LED units while the bumpers get a new housing for the circular fog lamps and a silver skid plate. Towards the sides are the chunky squared wheel arches and 17-inch alloy wheels. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Left Rear Three Quarter

    The posterior with the raised split tail lamps housing with clear lenses and an angular boot design lend the new S-Cross a sharper and modern look. Further, the black cladding and the bash plate on the rear bumper give a rugged and robust appearance. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Dashboard

    Moving to the interior of the S-Cross, the black-themed dashboard houses the large floating 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system that gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features include heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and keyless entry.

    Besides this, the S-Cross is equipped with driver-assistance techs like autonomous emergency braking, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure prevention, and rear cross-traffic alert. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Left Side View

    Propelling the new S-Cross overseas is the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that works in tandem with 48V mild-hybrid system. It is tuned to generate 127bhp and 235Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual and an automatic transmission. The S-Cross gets Suzuki’s Allgrip all-wheel-drive and four different drive modes – Auto, Snow, Lock, and Sport. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Right Front Three Quarter

    There is no official confirmation of the new S-Cross coming to India. However, we expect Maruti Suzuki to bring in the refreshed model sometime next year. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Image
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    ₹ 8.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Gallery

    • images
    • videos
