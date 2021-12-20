Hyundai Venue facelift spied again; new design details leaked

- To get its first update since launch

- Likely to be introduced in India sometime in 2022

A few months back, Hyundai commenced working on the facelift of the Venue compact SUV. The initial spy images indicated a redesigned front fascia and rear profile under the black sheets. While you can read more about it here, this time around, the Venue drops the bulky black sheets and wears a body-hugging camouflage attire revealing the rear exterior styling.

In the new spy pictures that have surfaced on the web, the prototype can be seen with a redesigned set of tail lamps. The squarish lamps have been swapped with sleeker split units while the reflectors on the reprofiled rear bumper also sport a new shape. Meanwhile, the overall silhouette of the SUV has been retained and other fresh elements include a new design for the alloy wheels. The front fascia will retain the split headlamp setup while the grille and the bumper are expected to be tweaked. The details as to the cabin are scarce at the moment. However, it could benefit from a fresh interior theme, more features, and newer tech.

Under the bonnet, the Venue is likely to continue with the existing set of powertrains. The gasoline mills are to include a 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 82bhp and 114Nm torque while the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor puts out 118bhp and 172Nm torque. The 1.5-litre diesel derivative has an output of 99bhp and 240Nm of peak torque. The Venue also gets multiple transmission options such as a five-speed manual, iMT, and a DCT unit.

Upon its launch in the coming year, the refreshed Venue will go up against the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, and Mahindra XUV300.

Image Source