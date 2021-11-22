Skoda Slavia unveiled – First Look

Skoda has officially raised the curtains off the production-ready version of its all-new premium mid-size sedan, the Slavia . The latest Skoda-badged sedan is based on the MQB-AO-IN platform and is the second Skoda model in the India 2.0 project. Interestingly, Skoda claims that Slavia benefits from a localisation level of up to 95 per cent, thereby leading us to believe that it might debut with a lucrative price at the time of launch in the country. The upcoming Slavia mid-size sedan will replace the outgoing Skoda Rapid in the Indian market.

How is it on the outside?

The Skoda Slavia is a pure charmer and is characterised by an emotive design. Prima facie the Slavia seems to have drawn inspiration from the recently introduced fourth-generation Skoda Octavia. The one you see in the images features the metallic Crystal Blue colour, which is one of the two exclusive colour options for the Indian market, the other being Tornado Red paintwork. Apart from these two, the Slavia is also available in Candy White, Reflex Silver, and Carbon Steel colour options. The fascia highlights a strong no-nonsense character as it features a sloping bonnet with prominent lines that flow down to the chrome outlined hexagonal-shaped grille with gloss black vertical struts. The sleek headlamps feature integrated L-shaped LED DRLs which accentuate its sporty element. Moreover, the lower intake grille on the front bumper gets a honeycomb mesh-pattern grille that twists upwards to accommodate circular fog lamps.

As for the sides, the Slavia features the Skoda badge in gloss black insert on the fenders. The premium sedan gets matured strong shoulder lines and a coupe-like sloping roofline that gives it a sporty stance. Moreover, the Slavia gets sleek aerodynamic ORVMs with turn indicators. The side profile looks fresh and new with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and a chrome insert in the window beltline.

Least said the rear profile commands attention. The vehicle features a prominent Skoda lettering on the boot lid between the sleek LED taillights. The lower section of the bumper features a neatly positioned chrome insert that runs from one end to the other. The spoiler-like design element on the boot lid further enhances the sporty character. Overall, the Skoda Slavia has well-defined proportions and matured styling elements which are sure to draw some attention on the road.

How is it on the inside?

The Slavia’s interior is based on the latest design concept of Skoda’s European models. The vehicle gets a dual-tone theme and premium upholstery, which ups the premium quotient. The dual-tone dashboard gets soft-touch materials and offers a neat fit and finish to deliver the premium experience. The centre of the dashboard is highlighted by a 10-inch free-standing infotainment system. The line running underneath the infotainment screen is believed to be inspired by the silhouette of the Skoda grille and provides a hand-rest for use when operating the display. The circular air vents on both ends of the dashboard highlight its sporty character. The vehicle gets large rectangular air vents in the centre which are neatly positioned below the large touchscreen infotainment unit.

The Skoda Slavia gets the distinctive leather-wrapped two-spoke steering wheel with one-touch media control. Behind it is a large fully digital instrument cluster that reads out all the vital information. The centre console also offers multiple buttons for seat ventilation, door lock, and more. The vehicle gets a no-fuss dual-tone door panel which is fairly basic yet functional. It provides sufficient storage spaces for the occupants. It is worth noting that from the Ambition trim onwards, the touch-control Climatronic with air care is offered as a part of the standard equipment list, while comfort features such as ventilated front seats upholstered in leather are available only on the top-end Style variant.

In terms of safety, the Skoda Slavia offers up to six airbags, ISOFIX anchors and top tether anchor points on the rear seats, ESC, multi-collision brake, hill-hold control, rearview camera, and a tyre-pressure monitor. For added convenience, the sedan offers an electric sunroof, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, wireless charging, rain and light sensors, and cruise control.

What’s under the hood?

The Skoda Slavia will be available in two TSI petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI engine generates 114bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine is available in six-speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission options.

Alternatively, customers can also opt for the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI engine from the EVO generation with active cylinder technology. This engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. This engine is available in both the six-speed manual and seven-speed DSG options. The active cylinder technology automatically shuts down two cylinders when the engine load is low, thereby reducing fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

Competition and pricing

Prices for the Skoda Slavia will be announced early in 2022. Post-launch, the premium mid-size sedan will compete against the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Skoda Slavia does emerge as a promising contender in its segment, however, pricing will be the decisive factor behind its success in the Indian market.

We have driven the prototype and you can read more about it, here.