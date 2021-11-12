CarWale
    Hyundai Creta facelift launched globally – All you need to know

    Jay Shah

    Introduction

    The new Hyundai Creta is here! Well, not in India but Hyundai has just launched the facelift of the current-generation Creta for the Indonesian market. It is not long before the new Creta was introduced and so Hyundai has kept the changes subtle rather than going all out with an all-new model. 

    Exterior

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Front View

    This being a facelift, the updates on the Creta are mainly cosmetic in nature. Up front, the SUV gets the Tucson-derived ‘parametric-jewel’ design for the massive grille with integrated DRLs. The LED headlamp units are housed further down in the bumper while the silver accents in the centre are new and add a tinge of contrasting effect. 

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Left Front Three Quarter

    While the side profile remains unaltered, the posterior gets the re-positioned stop lamp that is now roof-mounted leaving a sharp crease line on the boot lid. The design for the LED tail lamps has also been tweaked. Overall, the refreshed Creta has a distinct and modern look over the outgoing model which was not to everybody’s liking when launched last year.

    Interior

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Dashboard

    While the overall design and layout of the cabin remain the same, it’s the feature list that has become more extensive. It’s now loaded with features like an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, air purifier, Bose stereo system, Bluelink connected car tech, front ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. While the India-spec model is equipped with these, what’s new is the 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster from the recently launched Alcazar that displays a host of data and different display modes. 

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Front Speakers

    However, the interesting part is the addition of ADAS features that debut in the international-spec Creta. It now comes equipped with blind-spot collision avoidance assist, lane keep assist, emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist. With the MG Astor debuting the ADAS feature in the mid-size SUV segment in India, we can expect Hyundai too to bring in these features with the updated model.

    Engine

    The Creta facelift will be offered solely with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission in the overseas market. On its arrival to India, the Creta facelift will continue with the existing powertrains that include the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. 

    India launch and rivals

    Hyundai Creta Facelift Right Rear Three Quarter

    While the Creta currently has a long waiting period in India and considering that the new-gen model is just a year and a half old, we expect the facelift version to reach India in the second half of 2022. The Creta will continue to compete against its Korean cousin, the Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and the new entrant MG Astor. 

