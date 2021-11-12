CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia unveils roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    564 Views
    Kia unveils roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

    - Kia plans to go fully electric in Europe by 2035, and key global markets by 2040

    - Claims to be working with suppliers to reduce carbon emissions from the parts supply stage

    Kia announced its corporate vision at its ‘Kia Sustainability Movement’ virtual presentation, wherein the company announced its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. The corporate vision is based on three key pillars – ‘Sustainable Mobility’, ‘Sustainable Planet’, and ‘Sustainable Energy’. 

    By 2035, Kia aims to fully electrify its vehicle line-up in Europe. From 2040, Kia’s line-up in key markets around the globe will also exclusively consist of electrified models. The company is reportedly working with its suppliers to reduce carbon emissions from the parts supply stage. By 2022, Kia aims to create a carbon emission monitoring system for its partner companies and based on the resulting data the company will provide solutions to its suppliers. 

    As a part of the plan, the use of ‘green steel’ will be one of the key elements of this plan. For the uninitiated, green steel is produced in an eco-friendly process where the use of fossil fuel is minimised. Moreover, to protect the marine ecosystems and offset carbon emissions, Kia will initiate a ‘Blue Carbon’ project to proactively make a tangible contribution to preserve the environment. It is believed that the project will focus on marine ecosystems which are one of the most efficient absorbers of carbon.

    The company will transition its fleet vehicles to electrified vehicles by 2030. Kia has officially released images of the Concept EV9 which is believed to be inspired by nature and uses upcycled materials developed from ocean waste. The Concept EV9 also hints at Kia’s next model in the dedicated BEV line-up based on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Hyundai Creta facelift launched globally – All you need to know

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 6.87 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia unveils roadmap to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045