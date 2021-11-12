CarWale
    MG Motor India inaugurates its first residential community charger in Gurugram

    Aditya Nadkarni

    - The first residential community charger was installed at the WorldSpa condominiums in Gurugram

    - The new charging infrastructure was inaugurated on 10 November, 2021

    MG Motor India inaugurated the first residential community charger in Gurugram with chargers installed at The WorldSpa condominiums. To enable this, MG has collaborated with Electreefi and the condominium’s RWA to offer charger access to all EV owners and drivers, including WorldSpa residents and visitors.

    MG ZS EV Right Front Three Quarter

    Along with its partners and other RWAs, MG will continue to bolster the community charger infrastructure in the future. In doing so, the carmaker aims to allow a hassle-free vehicle charging experience across several residential spaces to promote EV adoption. 

    With the launch of residential community chargers, MG Motor India is adding another step to its comprehensive charging infrastructure. The six-step charging ecosystem will promote the adoption of cleaner and greener mobility in India.

    MG ZS EV Front View

    Furthermore, to enable an EV ecosystem in the country, the carmaker has partnered with Fortum and Tata Power to introduce superfast charging stations. Apart from this, the MG ZS EV comes with an AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, as well as a charge-on-the-go with RSA (Road Side Assistance). We have driven the ZS EV and you can read our review here.

    MG ZS EV Image
    MG ZS EV
    ₹ 21.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
