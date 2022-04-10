All-new Mercedes-Benz C-Class India unveil in May 2022

Auto major Mercedes-Benz had promised ten new offerings for the Indian market for this calendar year and it has already launched one of them, the Maybach S-Class, last month. Now, the brand is gearing up to showcase the fifth-generation C-Class in the country sometime in May 2022.

Mercedes unveiled the new-generation C-Class in February 2022 with advanced tech, a completely overhauled interior, and a new design similar to the flagship S-Class. Although the C-Class is famously known as the baby S-Class, this generation update brings the C-Class closer in spirit to Mercedes' flagship W223 in terms of design. It has also grown in dimensions and is 4,793mm long, 2,033mm wide, and 1,446mm tall, with 2,865mm of wheelbase.

The BMW 3 Series rival features an avant-garde cabin. Mercedes offers a split display setup in the C-Class – a 12.3-inch driver display and an 11.9-inch central information touchscreen with a fingerprint sensor. In addition, it gets touch-capacitive switches on the steering wheel, an uncluttered centre console (no rotary dial, trackpad, and switches to control the infotainment), new air-con vents, ambient lighting, a sunroof, powered front seats, and more.

In some international markets, the C-Class comes equipped with an array of four-cylinder engine options, namely C200, C300, C220d, C300d, and a hybrid C300e. All are mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, while a 48-volt mild-hybrid system is a standard for the saloon. The carmaker is expected to offer petrol and diesel powertrains with the India-bound C-Class.