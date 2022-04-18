CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Is this the Kia Sonet CNG on test?

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    10,176 Views
    Is this the Kia Sonet CNG on test?

    - Spotted testing with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill 

    - 2022 Kia Sonet recently introduced with revised variant line-up

    Kia India recently updated the Sonet compact SUV for 2022. As part of the updates, the Sonet now gets new safety features as standard, two new exterior shades, and added features. While you can know more about it here, this time around we tell you about a recently spied prototype of the Sonet that seems to be testing on CNG fuel. 

    Kia Sonet Rear View

    Spotted testing sans camouflage was Sonet’s top-spec GT Line trim wearing the ‘CNG’ sticker on the rear windscreen. The SUV also features the CNG inlet nozzle along with the CNG compliance plate on the left rear fender. The T-GDi badge on the boot confirms it to be the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol model that is currently offered with iMT and DCT gearboxes. In its petrol guise, the motor puts out 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. However, if launched in the CNG avatar, the SUV is likely to have a retuned decreased power output. 

    Besides the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, Kia India also offers the Sonet with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. If launched, the Kia Sonet could be the first model in the compact SUV segment to be offered with a CNG version. 

    Kia Sonet Image
    Kia Sonet
    ₹ 7.15 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mercedes-Benz Premiere Express Prime - All you need to know
     Next 
    BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched in India; prices start at Rs 71.90 lakh

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Kia Sonet Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

    ₹ 8.35 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Maruti Suzuki 2022 XL6

    ₹ 10.50 - 12.50 LakhEstimated Price

    21st Apr 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.19 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    6thAPR
    All Kia-Cars

    Kia Sonet Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 8.33 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.61 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 8.09 Lakh
    Pune₹ 8.43 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 8.48 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 8.00 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 8.35 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 8.02 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.95 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Is this the Kia Sonet CNG on test?