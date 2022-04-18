Is this the Kia Sonet CNG on test?

- Spotted testing with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill

- 2022 Kia Sonet recently introduced with revised variant line-up

Kia India recently updated the Sonet compact SUV for 2022. As part of the updates, the Sonet now gets new safety features as standard, two new exterior shades, and added features. While you can know more about it here, this time around we tell you about a recently spied prototype of the Sonet that seems to be testing on CNG fuel.

Spotted testing sans camouflage was Sonet’s top-spec GT Line trim wearing the ‘CNG’ sticker on the rear windscreen. The SUV also features the CNG inlet nozzle along with the CNG compliance plate on the left rear fender. The T-GDi badge on the boot confirms it to be the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol model that is currently offered with iMT and DCT gearboxes. In its petrol guise, the motor puts out 118bhp and 172Nm of peak torque. However, if launched in the CNG avatar, the SUV is likely to have a retuned decreased power output.

Besides the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, Kia India also offers the Sonet with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated motor. This engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. If launched, the Kia Sonet could be the first model in the compact SUV segment to be offered with a CNG version.