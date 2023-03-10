Kia Sonet spied undergoing tests by ARAI

- Sonet X Line variant was caught testing with the equipment kit

- Currently, Sonet is offered in three powertrain options

Kia was recently spied while testing its entry-level SUV, the Sonet, on Indian roads. The test mule in pictures was of the Sonet X Line variant and had an ‘On test by ARAI’ sticker slapped on its rear windshield with emission testing equipment strapped onto its tailgate. Now, the Korean carmaker could be testing its vehicles for upgrading the powertrain to meet the new BS6 Phase 2 and RDE norms ahead of April 2023.

Currently, the Sonet is offered in three powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. However, the X Line variant is available with a 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor delivers 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. For the transmission, it gets a seven-speed DCT unit. Then, the diesel engine is mated to a six-speed manual or automatic unit that churns out 113 bhp and 250Nm of torque.

In other news, Kia India sold 24,600 units in February 2023 with a Y-o-Y growth of 35.8 per cent. Moreover, Kia Sonet became the top contributor to the brand last month by recording 9,836 unit sales.

