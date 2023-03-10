Renault registers a sale of 6,616 units in February 2023

- Records 119.9 per cent of M-o-M growth

- Renault Triber continues as the best seller

Renault India sold a total of 6,616 units in February 2023. The sales increased by 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y in February 2023, compared to the 6,568 units sold in February 2022. On an M-o-M basis, the company witnessed a massive growth of 119.9 per cent. The carmaker had sold 3,008 units in January 2023.

The Renault Triber continues to be a volume gainer for the manufacturer with 3,056 units sold in the previous month. This was followed by the Kiger and Kwid with 1,802 and 1,758 units sold respectively.

Apart from this, Renault is also offering discounts of up to Rs 62,000 in March 2023 across its portfolio. The offers are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate and rural benefits.