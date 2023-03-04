Renault India offering discounts of up to Rs 62,000 in March 2023

Renault, the French automaker currently has three models on sale in the Indian market, including Triber, Kiger, and Kwid. And to boost sales, the brand is offering discounts of up to Rs 62,000 in March 2023. The offers include benefits like cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate and rural benefits, and more.

Renault Triber

Starting with the seven-seater MPV, Renault Triber gets a heavy discount on both MY2022 and MY2023 models. For the BS6 Phase 1 vehicles manufactured in 2022, the offers include a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 25,000, and corporate benefits of Rs 12,000.

Then, on the MY2023 models of Triber, the cash discount is up to Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000 for the BS6 Phase 1 and Phase 2 versions, respectively. Other offers include exchange benefits of Rs 25,000 and a corporate bonus of Rs 12,000.

Renault Kiger

The Renault Kiger comes with benefits of up to Rs 62,000, including a cash discount of up to Rs 25,000. Then there are exchange and corporate bonuses of up to Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively. These offers are on the BS6 Phase 1 model manufactured in MY202 and MY2023.

Then, the recently updated MY2023 model of Kiger with BS6 Phase 2-compliant engine is available with maximum benefits of up to Rs 54,000. This includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000, and exchange and corporate benefits of up to Rs 20,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively. The brand has also extended the warranty on the Kiger for up to four years.

Renault Kwid

Finally, the entry-level hatchback, Kwid attracts offers discounts on its MY2022 model of up to Rs 57,000 including benefits like cash discounts of up to Rs 25,000, exchange benefits of Rs 20,000 and corporate discounts of up to Rs 12,000. Then, the MY2023 model can be had with a cash discount of Rs 5,000. Meanwhile, other benefits like an exchange and corporate remain similar with both year models.

Additionally, if applicable, farmers, sarpanch, and gram panchayat members can avail of a rural benefit of Rs 5,000. Further, customers can also avail of a maximum exchange benefit of up to Rs 10,000 under the RELIVE scrappage program.

The abovementioned offers may vary depending on the variant, dealership, region, and other factors. We recommend contacting the nearest Renault-authorised dealership for more information.