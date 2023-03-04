Mahindra Bolero Neo N8R variant spied ahead of launch

- Gets a touchscreen infotainment system

- To come with BS6 2.0-compliant diesel engine

Mahindra, had launched the rebadged version of the TUV300 as the Bolero Neo in 2022. With the name, the manufacturer also made changes to its looks and feature list to meet the basic needs of the audience. The SUV is offered in four variants namely N4, N8, N10, and N10(O). However, a N8R variant of the SUV has been spied which makes us believe that Mahindra is planning to fill the gap between the N8 and N10 variants.

The key highlights of the new Bolero N8R variant include LED DRLs, chrome finished front grille, halogen headlamps and taillights, a rear glass wiper, a rear defogger, a body-coloured spare wheel cover, and steel wheels.

Inside, the cabin comes equipped with a 6.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, a semi-digital instrument cluster, power windows, an engine start-stop button, fabric seats, and a 12V charging socket.

On the safety front, the Bolero Neo N8R variant gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking assist, engine immobiliser, speed alert audio warning, and ABD with EBD.

Under the hood, the Bolero Neo N8R variant will get a BS6 Phase-2 compliant diesel engine producing 100bhp and 260Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission.

Image Source