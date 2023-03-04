2023 Hyundai Verna interior revealed

- Will get digital instrument cluster

- New Verna to be launched in India on 21 March

Ahead of the official launch of the 2023 Hyundai Verna slated for 21 March, Hyundai has revealed new details of the new mid-size sedan. The bookings for the Verna are already underway and it will be offered in two engine options.

2023 Hyundai Verna design and features

As per the new teaser released by the carmaker, it is confirmed that the new Verna will be offered with a digital instrument cluster. Furthermore, the cabin is also expected to get a larger touchscreen infotainment system and fresh leatherette upholstery.

Besides this, the Verna will sport a new set of 16-inch alloy wheels and a ‘Turbo’ badge on the boot. A previous teaser also confirms details such as split LED headlamps and a full width daytime running light and tail lamps.

2023 Hyundai Verna engines

Under the hood, the new Verna will offered with two petrol engines – 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.5-litre turbo. Both powertrains are BS6 Phase 2 compliant and E20 fuel and offered with manual and automatic transmissions. There will be no diesel engine with the new Verna.